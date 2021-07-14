DTC beauty brands create private social groups to replace focus groups

Retail News

Glossy

Direct-to-consumer brands are starting their own private clubs for users via social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Geneva to get real-time feedback. “We basically ask them questions about everything, like ‘What do you want to see in the packaging?’ ‘What styles are you liking?’ ‘What’s important to you, when it comes to the tutorial videos you want?’’” said Mary Imevbore, co-founder and CEO of Waeve. “Everything we do, we share with them first.” The company calls its private group of 300 individuals “Waeve Baes.”