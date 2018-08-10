DSW’s new store includes video tunnel and shoe vending machine

Retail News
DSW’s new store includes video tunnel and shoe vending machineThe Columbus Dispatch 08/09/2018
DSW has opened a new store at the Showcase Mall in Las Vegas. While the store is about half the size of a typical DSW location, it carries a full assortment of the chain’s shoes and accessories. It also has a video tunnel where customers can feel as though they are flying over a city or swimming underwater, and a giant shoe vending machine that moves products to customers on the sales floor.