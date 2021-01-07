DSW adds self-checkouts as workers are hard to find

Retail News
DSW adds self-checkouts as workers are hard to findCNN 06/30/2021
DSW is testing self-checkouts in its stores in “response to hiring challenges,” according to Karen Cho, senior vice president of human resources at Designer Brands, the parent company of the shoe chain. The retailer has found it more challenging hiring part-time workers than in the past, even as its full-time associate ranks have remained relatively stable.
Discussions
