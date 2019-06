Retail News

The Guardian

CVS and Walgreens together held a 6.3 percent share of the grocery market in the U.S. in 2017. While the chains have continued to push the sale of groceries to drive traffic, critics argue that many of the foods and beverages sold in CVS and Walgreens are bad for the health of shoppers. The two chains operate around 20,000 stores in total across the U.S.