Driverless cars are a long way from hitting the roads

Driverless cars are a long way from hitting the roadsThe Washington Post 08/01/2019
One of the major challenges that face a future where driverless cars transport Americans from one place to another is the transition away from vehicles that require a human to be behind the wheel. Rolling this out will be difficult and will require a regional approach to make sure there are enough driverless vehicles on the road at one time to improve communications between them and reduce the chances of accidents.
