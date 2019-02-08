Retail News

Driverless cars are a long way from hitting the roads

The Washington Post 08/01/2019

One of the major challenges that face a future where driverless cars transport Americans from one place to another is the transition away from vehicles that require a human to be behind the wheel. Rolling this out will be difficult and will require a regional approach to make sure there are enough driverless vehicles on the road at one time to improve communications between them and reduce the chances of accidents.

