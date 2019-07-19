Dressbarn says store wind down going according to plan

Retail News

USA Today

Plans to shutter all of Dressbarn’s stores are going as planned with nine more closing before the end of July and 53 scheduled to close next month. “We have received overwhelming landlord support for our plan, which will allow us to implement our wind down in a manner that provides the best recovery for our landlords,” said Steven Taylor, Dressbarn chief financial officer, in a statement. “Further, we are current, and expect to remain so, with our vendors and suppliers.”