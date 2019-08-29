Dorian could be a Labor Day spoiler — and worse

Retail News

AccuWeather

AccuWeather has increased its prediction of the total economic damage to be inflicted by Hurricane Dorian to be in the $12 – $15 billion range. A major factor is the timing — once the storm system passes by Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, it is expected to blow into the U.S. mainland during the Labor Day weekend, thereby disrupting travel and tourism that local and national businesses depend upon. The severity of the damage also depends on the hurricane’s final trajectory before making landfall, as the economic fallout is expected to be much higher if it hits the Carolinas first, rather than the Florida coast.