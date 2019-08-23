DoorDash to start paying drivers tips paid by customers

Retail News
DoorDash to start paying drivers tips paid by customersThe Verge 08/22/2019
DoorDash announced that it has updated its driver compensation policy to no longer include tips paid by customers in its base pay calculations. The delivery service made the announcement after receiving criticism from customers who objected to tips they paid to drivers not being on top of the base pay offered by DoorDash.
