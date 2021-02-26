DoorDash sees growth slowing as something like normal life returns

Retail News
DoorDash sees growth slowing as something like normal life returnsThe Wall Street Journal 02/26/2021
DoorDash, which has gained market share of the meal delivery market in the U.S., expects that demand for its services will slow as more Americans get vaccinated against COVID-19 and become more comfortable with eating outside their homes. The service saw its share of the market grow 18 percent to 53 percent in 2020.
