DoorDash gets into the ultra-fast delivery race

DoorDash has opened a DashMart warehouse in New York City where it will stock more than 2,000 grocery items, household products and prepared foods. The delivery service expects the warehouse to give it the ability to deliver orders in Manhattan in 10 to 15 minutes from the time they are placed. Customers will pay $1.49 for deliveries if they do not have DashPass. Members will not be charged a delivery fee.