DoorDash drivers not finding Walmart deliveries to be very rewarding

DoorDash drivers not finding Walmart deliveries to be very rewardingReuters 03/22/2021
Walmart is using DoorDash as one of its third-party delivery service providers in markets across the U.S. Drivers working for DoorDash are not altogether happy with the experience. Many complain about long wait times to get orders to be delivered and low tips paid by customers. Drivers who normally make restaurant deliveries for DoorDash say they can make more money doing that than handling orders from Walmart.
Discussions
