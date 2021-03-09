Don’t panic, but consumers are hoarding toilet paper again

Retail News
Don’t panic, but consumers are hoarding toilet paper againThe Wall Street Journal 09/01/2021
We never learn. With the rise in Delta variant cases triggering speculation of a return to quarantines and lockdowns in many locales, shoppers are stocking up on toilet paper again — or perhaps category managers are anticipating that possibility. In any case, P&G says it is ramping up production on TP and retailers are reporting that the supplier is putting a cap on paper product shipments to stores.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!