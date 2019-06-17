Domino’s to put automated vehicles on the street to deliver pizzas

Retail News

CNBC

Domino’s is teaming with Euro later this year to put the R2, an unmanned vehicle, on the streets of Houston to deliver pizza orders. “The opportunity to bring our customers the choice of an unmanned delivery experience, and our operators an additional delivery solution during a busy store rush, is an important part of our autonomous vehicle testing,” Kevin Vasconi, Domino’s executive vice president and chief information officer, said in a statement.