Domino’s has no plans to use third parties to deliver pizza

Retail News

Restaurant Business

Domino’s CEO Ritch Allison told analysts that the chain has no plans to follow Papa John’s in using a third-party service to deliver its pizzas to customers. “We are far and away the digital leader in pizza. We have a loyalty program with 20 million members,” said Mr. Allison. “It’s not clear why I would want to give up our franchisees’ margin, or data in our business, and give it to someone who would ultimately use it against our business.”