Retail News

Domino’s has no plans to use third parties to deliver pizza

Restaurant Business 04/25/2019

Domino’s CEO Ritch Allison told analysts that the chain has no plans to follow Papa John’s in using a third-party service to deliver its pizzas to customers. “We are far and away the digital leader in pizza. We have a loyalty program with 20 million members,” said Mr. Allison. “It’s not clear why I would want to give up our franchisees’ margin, or data in our business, and give it to someone who would ultimately use it against our business.”

