Dollar Tree to offer same-day delivery chain-wide

Supermarket News 10/29/2021

Dollar Tree has tapped Instacart to make same-day deliveries at its nearly 7,000 namesake and Family Dollar stores across the U.S. “With our focus on best meeting customers’ evolving needs, we are pleased to expand our Instacart partnership to provide even more households across the country with convenience and value on everyday products, as well as the party essentials and seasonal items that Dollar Tree is best known for,” said Michael Witynski, president and CEO of Dollar Tree Inc.

