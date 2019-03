Retail News

The Street

Dollar Tree has decided to close 390 of its struggling Family Dollar stores while rebranding 200 others under its own banner. The dollar store operator reported a gain of 2.4 percent during the fourth quarter as Dollar Tree improved 3.2 percent and Family Dollar gained 1.4 percent. Adjusted earnings per share for the company were $1.93, up from $1.89 in 2018.