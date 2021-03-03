Dollar Tree takes hit from big box rivals

Retail News
Dollar Tree takes hit from big box rivalsReuters 03/03/2021
Same-store sales at Dollar Tree’s namesake stores were up 2.4 percent in the fourth quarter, below the 4.37 percent increase expected by Wall Street. The dollar store’s Family Dollar division exceeded expectations, but analysts are concerned that the one-stop shopping offered by big box stores is diverting customers away from Dollar Tree and others in the vertical.
Discussions
