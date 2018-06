Retail News

Dollar Tree Inc.’s same-store sales grew 1.4 percent in the first quarter, below the 2.6 percent expected by analysts, as Family Dollar saw its comps fall 1.1 percent. The company’s net income of 67 cents per share was below the 85 cents per share posted for the same period in 2017. The dollar store operator’s stock fell 7.8 percent in premarket trading on the news.