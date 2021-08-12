Dollar Tree decision to raise prices above $1 comes with risk

Retail News
Dollar Tree decision to raise prices above $1 comes with riskCNN 12/08/2021
Many believe that the inflationary nature of the market makes now the right time for Dollar Tree to raise its top price from $1 to $1.25. Others, however, see it differently. “It [the price increase] will be a shock to a loyal customer base,” said Scott Mushkin, a founder and analyst at R5 Capital. “It could end up being one the worst decisions in retail history if it is not dialed back.”
Discussions
