Dollar Tree cuts full-year earnings forecast as freight costs rise

Dollar Tree cuts full-year earnings forecast as freight costs riseThe Street 08/26/2021
Dollar Tree reported better-than-expected earnings today but lowered its full-year forecast, factoring in higher costs to ship goods and other “well-publicized challenges in the global supply chain.” The dollar store company said it now expects earnings per share between $5.40 and $5.60, down from its previous guidance of $5.80 to $6.05 per share.
