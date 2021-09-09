Retail News

Dollar General CEO sees opportunities in ‘health deserts’

CNBC 09/09/2021

Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos says nearly two-thirds of the chain’s stores operate in “health deserts” located primarily in rural areas and small towns. “While it’s in its infancy stages, we really have an opportunity to grow that healthcare side of the business — not only products in the store, but services,” he said.

