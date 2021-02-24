Dollar General begins planning for CEO succession

Retail News

Reuters

Dollar General has begun conversations with headhunting firms and others as it considers how will it move forward after CEO Todd Vasos steps down from his position with the retailer. The company is taking this step ahead of Mr. Vasos’ decision to leave in order to have an orderly succession when he finally does depart from the dollar store chain. Jeff Owen, Dollar General COO, is among candidates that will be considered to take over the top spot after Mr. Vasos leaves.