Dollar General adds chief medical officer to c-suite

Dollar General adds chief medical officer to c-suiteMarketWatch 07/07/2021
Dollar General announced that is is expanding its assortment of popular over-the-counter remedies and healthcare items, including cough and cold medicine, dental products and feminine hygiene products. The dollar store giant also announced that it has named Albert Wu, M.D. to the newly created position of chief medical officer. Dr. Wu will play a role in adding new healthcare services offered by the chain.
