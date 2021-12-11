Retail News

Disrupted supply chains challenged Singles Day sales

The Wall Street Journal 11/11/2021

This year’s Singles Day probably could have been better. Merchants selling to consumers in China and elsewhere have been hampered by disruptions in the supply chain tied to the effects of the pandemic. Rising prices also presented a challenge and retailers may have had to sacrifice some profit margin in an order to drive sales.

