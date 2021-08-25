Disney Stores announces store closings in strategy shift

Retail News

USA Today

Disney announced that it will close about two dozen stores as part of the company’s plan to reduce it retail footprint. “Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world,” Young said. “We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected e-commerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises.” Target recently announced that it would open 100 Disney shops inside its stores by Christmas.