Disney closing 60 stores, will focus on online retail sales

Retail News

The Toybook

Disney is shutting Mickey down in 60 stores across North America as the entertainment giant puts more of its attention on driving online sales. “Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world,” said Stephanie Young, president, Disney consumer products, games, and publishing. “We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected e-commerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises.”