Would you go to Walmart to see a doctor?
Walmart this month is opening a health clinic called Walmart Health in Georgia that will provide comprehensive and low-cost primary care. Services also include dental, hearing tests, counseling sessions, vision and hearing tests, and x-rays.
Walmart is opening the clinic in a separate building next to its store in Dallas, GA to provide an extra level of privacy for patients.
The store’s microsite, walmarthealth.com, asks visitors, “What type of appointment would you like to schedule?” and offers six pull-down menus: Medical, Immunizations, Dental, Optometry, Audiology and Behavioral.
In Walmart fashion, medical services appear inexpensive. Prices on walmarthealth.com (without insurance) are listed as $30 for a physical, $50 for a dental exam, $45 for an eye exam, $27.96 for a flu immunization and $60.00 for a 60-minute therapy consultation with a new patient.
Sean Slovenski, who Walmart recruited from Humana, is leading the clinic efforts.
“Walmart is committed to making healthcare more affordable and accessible for customers in the communities we serve,” the company said in a statement.
In reporting on the development, some suspect Walmart is looking to capture business from the uninsured. Others see Walmart seeking bigger opportunities beyond the low-margin pharmacy business. Walmart’s health and wellness revenues — including pharmacy, clinical and optical — have stalled over the last four years despite opening a number of walk-in clinics.
Walmart has established urgent care centers, called Walmart Care Clinics, inside stores in Texas, Georgia and South Carolina. A deeper move into clinics would follow the trend away from inpatient to outpatient care as well as the greater availability of digital-healthcare options.
In addition to drug store chains and a possible entry into health care by Amazon.com, Walmart faces newer competitors “ranging from large health systems to emerging businesses like One Medical, Circle Medical and Forward,” according to CNBC.
To Walmart’s advantage, the company could support the health needs of its 1.5 million U.S. employees and the 140 million visiting its stores every week. The retailer could also play the hero in solving the crisis over rising health-care costs that will be a hot-button issue in the 2020 election.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How far should/will Walmart venture into healthcare services? How do you stack up the pros and cons of Walmart’s move into offering primary care, dental and other advanced medical services?
11 Comments on "Would you go to Walmart to see a doctor?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I continue to be surprised and delighted by the moves Walmart is making – this is another one. Given the healthcare crisis in America, offering low-cost and highly accessible medical services is not only good for society, but also good for business. I expect that this will be a very successful venture for Walmart, and play a meaningful role in helping deliver medical services to people who might otherwise be unable to acquire them. Well done Walmart – again.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Providing this level of healthcare is a smart move for Walmart. Millions of Americans still do not have health insurance, and any visit to a doctor can be expensive. As a result, many Americans choose not to go to the doctor simply because they can’t afford it. That said, Walmart will succeed if the program is done well and, most importantly, the people employed have excellent patient care skills and healing ability. Customers will return only if they are happy with the service. I see Walmart possibly having difficulty finding those willing to work in a Walmart store or an urgent care facility connected to the store when they’ll most likely have better opportunities for higher pay in the traditional medical field. If Walmart can find talented individuals and the numbers work for employer, employee, and customer, I see this being a huge success.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Walmart’s entry into healthcare is to be welcomed, mostly because greater competition and accessibility is desperately needed in the sector. One of the challenges facing Walmart is being seen as a credible player in the segment, something that is not always easy given the company’s traditional retail positioning. However, the quality of some of Walmart’s clinics and its in-store services like optometry are good; the spaces are well-designed and feel high quality and deliver excellent levels of service.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
If the new Walmart clinic is staffed by doctors, not just physicians’ assistants or RNs, then it’s a step beyond the urgent care clinics sprouting up around the country — including in its own stores, inside Walgreens, and elsewhere. It not only offers primary care for the uninsured, but it also allows Walmart to serve its own army of employees in a more cost-controlled way. It’s a good idea, as long as Walmart can guarantee “quality control” and can refer patients who need more critical care.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Brilliant. Building excellent and needed services for everyone’s needs in-store demonstrates Walmart’s desire to be more than a store. This certainly impacts and improves their positioning in the customer’s minds. These types of strategic moves demonstrate that the company is truly focused on the community.
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
This is a shrewd move for Walmart to deepen loyalty with its core shopper. As we’ve discussed recently, loyalty is not just about price discounts and purchases, but also offering goods and services that matter most. With the health care crisis in this country, many will be more likely to turn to a company like Walmart which they already trust.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Walmart has certainly recognized that providing access to affordable healthcare services is vital to their customer base. I applaud this move by Walmart and anticipate health and wellness-focused alignment across their entire enterprise.
From the work our firm has done with the Global Market Development Center (GMDC) and their innovative look at selfcare, I feel that Walmart’s latest move squarely intersects with what shoppers are expecting and demanding as the consumerism of healthcare evolves.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
I would actually be more likely to visit a Walmart clinic than one of the many other “doc-in-a-box” outlets that have been popping up. Walmart’s involvement makes me feel better about the likelihood that the providers are legit and have been vetted. I don’t get that sames sense from other places – who knows what, if any, background review has been conducted?
And there is no question that this is a great move for Walmart. Given the company’s footprint in rural areas, it makes tremendous sense.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
“Win-win” is a too often used description. But this fits. Assuming, and I think it is proper to assume, that it will provide quality care and personnel, I see no downsides.
From a business point of view, it is good for Walmart and their relationship with their customers. It is especially good for customers’ access to healthcare. Imagine employees who don’t have to lose much work time for doctors appointments. I could go on. I just plain like this.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
What’s not to like? Many Walmarts already have eyeglass clinics, hair salons and other outlets; why not primary care? This is only the latest in a series of great moves by Walmart. Nicely done.
CEO, The Customer Service Rainmaker, Rainmaker Solutions
This is a good business decision for Walmart. I am surprised it has taken so long for them to enter the field. The pricing is reasonable other than the flu immunization listed above at $27.96 when Publix is free (plus they give you a $10 gift card).