Would a skyscraper on top of Macy’s NYC flagship reach in the right direction?
Macy’s has been struggling to return to national prominence for some time, but CEO Jeff Gennette wants to focus on going big in the Big Apple. Mr. Gennette plans to transform the already large and iconic Herald Square Macy’s location into a massive retail landmark.
Mr. Gennette has committed to the building of a skyscraper atop the Herald Square Macy’s location as well as making an investment of $235 million into the area around the store, according to Bloomberg.
The 1.5 million square foot skyscraper as conceived of in February, 2020, would consist of mostly office space and feature a “Sky Lobby” section where visitors could look out onto Midtown Manhattan, according to New York Yimby. Macy’s investments in the surrounding neighborhood would consist of upgrading the Herald Square subway station and improving access points, building new entrances into nearby Penn Station, adding in ADA-approved elevators and upgrading the adjacent public plaza. The retailer anticipates the investment generating $269 million in yearly tax revenue for the city upon completion.
The impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on how people work and live in NYC, however, has some wondering if the move represents a potentially expensive misstep.
The New York Times reported last month that businesses in the Financial District and Midtown are experiencing significant downturns in foot traffic because the majority of workers now work from home rather than in these primarily business-centric areas. An accompanying drop in tourism has also hit businesses in those areas.
Questions also remain about how many employees will return to working in these areas as the U.S. opens up. Many companies are considering staying with full-time work from home or hybrid working models.
The challenge of office space viability given the post-pandemic circumstances is not lost on Mr. Gennette, who told Bloomberg he sees the move as a “long play.”
Macy’s experienced an uptick in same-store and online sales in the first quarter this year, which Mr. Gennette believes is more than just a short-term pop. He explained on an earnings call that he is confident in “accelerated profitable growth in 2021 and beyond.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you expect to be the result of Macy’s plan for its NYC Herald Square flagship and the surrounding neighborhood? Is this a wise investment on the part of Macy’s leadership or would it be better off directing these resources elsewhere?
15 Comments on "Would a skyscraper on top of Macy's NYC flagship reach in the right direction?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
The area of Herald Square has long been in need of investment and any development by Macy’s will be welcome. If the location is upgraded and the store improved then I believe there will be benefits for Macy’s. However Macy’s needs to remember that as important as its flagship is, it has a lot of other stores and assets in its business and it needs to invest in and modernize those as well. I sometimes think Macy’s sees itself through the lens of its 34th Street shop which gives it a completely inaccurate and blinkered view of its brand.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
There is no turning around Macy’s the retailer. It is just good money after bad. Focus on what you can build, not trying to save something that is unsalvageable.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I would feel a lot better if those millions of dollars were invested in the hundreds of run down and neglected Macy’s stores across the U.S.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
That’s the quote of the day, Georganne!
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Thanks, Cathy! It’s true though, the suburban stores need help.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
So it’s finally out in the open: Macy’s is actually a real estate company. The old school retailer and ex-NYC dweller in me shudders at the thought of a huge Franken-Building shooting out of the top of that classic landmark. I’d be a little more pleased if they (Macy’s Real Estate) just turned the top five floors into apartments but, then, what would happen to the lavish executive offices on the top floor? Oh my!
Editor-in-Chief, RetailWire
I too wondered why it didn’t offer residential units that could benefit the city and would more likely be filled than office space at this time. Macy’s could even offer apartments at a discount to workers in the building as a perk. Another option would be to reconfigure the building to bring in complementary retail businesses and other services that would attract customers on their own with space adjacencies to Macy’s store.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Real estate? Yes, if you subtract the real estate value from the Macy’s balance sheet, you end up with a negative net worth.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Flagships must have a purpose. Macy’s plan for its NYC skyscraper will create jobs, improve the subway, and implement a much needed update to the surrounding areas. The purpose of the expansion is to support the local community and bring tourists back into the city.
My only question around this plan is, what will it actually do for Macy’s the retailer? It could increase foot traffic into the store but unless Macy’s starts to optimize its own assortment and improve its private label program to compete with the likes of Nordstrom, then we are not solving their retailing challenge.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Principal, Retail Technology Group
And New York City needs another skyscraper why, again?
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
The skyscraper concept is a tremendous long-term play that makes sense, if and only if Macy’s is simultaneously able to invest in the core company activity of merchandising as it reinvents the department store into viability and relevance. Otherwise, the downward spiral will engulf the company as it entertains balance sheet acrobatics. Real estate will not save retailing but can help if the long-term strategy and investments target core and differentiating functions.
Director, Main Street Markets
Wow – I don’t know if this is a wise use of monies. Macy’s stores are having an identity crisis. They are throwing concepts against the wall but not making any changes to the existing stores that really need the help. There are too many other choices in that level of retailing now. They need to find the differentiator to make customers want to shop their stores, but spending money on a flagship is not necessarily it.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I actually think NYC needs this. There has been so much negative talk about how harsh of a city it is now, perhaps it is time to take a positive tack and hopefully invigorate the mood of NYC. We all know people are happy to be able to see retail coming alive, and I think it will happen to a degree because of this plan in NYC. Hey, maybe in the near future, some New Yorkers who fled NYC will come home from their condos in Florida.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
An idea that might have had merit pre-pandemic probably needs a deep dive reexamination post-pandemic. And even if that section of NYC sees some benefit from a new skyscraper and subway station, it doesn’t do anything to address Macy’s core issues. Skyscrapers don’t solve merchandising problems. I’m a former Macy’s guy and I am rooting for them wholeheartedly, but this sounds like a mismatch between problem and solution.