Photo: Wrangler

Wrangler faces the same challenge as other iconic American brands: how to stay connected to its heritage while reaching out and connecting to consumers who either don’t know its history or may not be invested in discovering it.

The brand last month launched a new advertising campaign — “For the Ride of Life” — narrated by country music star Orville Peck and featuring a diverse array of people including a cowgirl, an eSports player, an older couple, a rap crew, roller girl gang, skateboarder and young families.

Wrangler, which counts consumers ages 21 to 40+ in its core group, believes that the brand’s message is one that is well received by many people from completely different walks and stages of life.

Holly Wheeler, vice president of global brand marketing at Wrangler, told RetailWire, “The Western heritage and the spirit of the cowboy remains at the core of everything we do, and we always evaluate what is right for the brand through a lens of authenticity.”

“The campaign,” Ms. Wheeler said, “is representative of Wrangler’s continued evolution as a brand, upholding dedication to our western heritage with strategic growth that is true to our brand roots. In the last five years, we have engaged in a demand creation strategy that has expanded our focus to include a broader base of consumers.”

The expansion that Ms. Wheeler talks about has taken Wrangler deeper into complementary growth categories, such as outdoors. That category, in particular, she said, “has natural ties to our history in farming, rodeo and ranching.”

Wrangler is seeking to engage consumers directly with its messaging as well as in cooperation with retailers that sell its merchandise. The “For the Ride of Life” campaign will include television, streaming, display, POS, Wrangler’s site and social media messaging. Ms. Wheeler said that Wrangler makes its “assets available to all of our retail partners to use everywhere our products are sold.”

The company will mark its seventy-fifth anniversary next year and plans are in place for a year-long celebration that will honor Wrangler’s long standing connections to music, fashion and rodeo.