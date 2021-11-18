Will working from home hurt women’s career advancement?
Bank of England monetary committee member Catherine Mann caused a stir in the U.K. media last week after explaining that, due to childcare and schooling issues, more women are working remotely and will likely continue to do so. Consequently, she said, women risk getting caught in a “she-cession” and missing opportunities for advancement.
Video conferencing and other virtual work methods, she contends, can’t replicate spontaneous office interactions that support recognition and advancement in many workplaces.
“There is the potential for two tracks,” she said at an event for women in finance hosted by Financial News. “There’s the people who are on the virtual track and people who are on the physical track. And I do worry that we will see those two tracks develop, and we will pretty much know who’s going to be on which track, unfortunately.”
Ms. Mann’s opinion ran counter to a recent YouGov survey taken in August finding 56 percent of British women saying they thought working from home would help them progress at work, as childcare and other domestic duties become less of a hindrance to working full-time.
A FlexJobs survey taken over March and April found 80 percent of women indicating remote work options are among the most important factors to consider when evaluating a new job versus 69 percent of men.
Women, according to the study, were less concerned than men about the challenges of remote work, including collaborating and managing coworker relationships. They also favored many of the top benefits of remote working, such as better work-life balance and more control/flexibility over work schedules.
A recent survey of Millennial women by theSkimm found two-thirds saying remote options are a priority, with 65 percent believing they have better work-life balance when working remotely.
Two-thirds in the survey, however, believe they are missing opportunities by not being in the office where they can discuss their career goals and development. Seventy-six percent said they miss seeing friends and colleagues; more than half think working on-site helps provide routine and a set place to work; and 40 percent feel more pressure to go back to the office if they know their male colleagues are there.
- Women working from home risk being caught in a ‘she-cession’ – The Guardian
- Women warned home working may harm their careers – BBC
- Working from home may hurt women’s careers, says Bank of England’s Mann – Reuters
- What will increased remote working mean for Britain? – YouGov
- Survey: Men & Women Experience Remote Work Differently – FlexJobs
- theSkimm Survey Reveals Millennial Women’s Attitudes on Remote Work, Announces Panel on Back To “Normal” – theSkimm
- Millennial women want remote work, but many fear they’ll miss opportunities if not in office, according to report – CNBC
- How the Coronavirus Outbreak Has – and Hasn’t – Changed the Way Americans Work – Pew Research
- Women’s ambition plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic, as careers stalled and burnout spiked – CNBC
- For women, remote work is a blessing and a curse – Vox
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is the work-from-home trend a positive or negative for women’s career development and retailer’s overall gender equality goals? Do you agree remote workers face greater challenges with advancement or that they can overcome the potential obstacles?
Join the Discussion!
10 Comments on "Will working from home hurt women’s career advancement?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The answer to this really depends on the company. In companies where people are valued and work is assessed based on what people produce and contribute, anyone working from home will be fine. In a company where there are inherent biases, an obsession with process, and bad cultures such as having to be seen in the office at all hours, then working from home is a disadvantage. However longer term those companies will also shoot themselves in the foot by not retaining great people.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Ms. Mann spoke of a two-track system (virtual or physical) yet many women I know and work with operate on a third track that combines work-from-home with selective travel, in-person meetings, and/or office time. I do hear repeatedly that mothers who work from home are often exhausted as they still take on the lion’s share of home and childcare responsibilities. In terms of opportunity and advancement, company culture plays a big role. Some companies are adept at managing virtual teams while others just can’t seem to get in the groove. For these companies, work-from-home is portrayed as an exception that should be rectified when things get back to “normal.” In that scenario, women have to decide if opting for home-based work is a career liability.
Senior Vice President Marketing, PDI
Catherine Mann has some good points. While women do tend to be primary caregivers, it’s worth stepping back and taking that element out of the equation to address the broader issue. You can also take being a woman out of the equation, because the question being asked is: Does being a fully remote person limit your career? The answer is no, but it comes with some caveats. The biggest of which is, you will still need to be physically present (this means a host of things). This means you will still have to put in face time. As most of us found out during the beginning of the pandemic: If you have a pre-existing relationship, you can get by with virtual interactions. If you don’t, it’s extremely challenging, if not impossible.
My answer comes from being a woman in a career that includes 25+ years of being a highly successful remote worker.
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
Working at home is not the issue. It becomes an issue if part of the workplace (men or women) works from home and part works online. When everyone is online the informal conversations can still happen with everyone. If part of the workforce is not online all the time the informal conversations will be bifurcated with both parts losing out on some conversations. Being the part of the population that continues to work online will allow people the opportunity to continue to work but may disadvantage them for promotions. It needs to be a conscious choice.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
As Neil says, the issue depends on the company culture. If an employer places excess value on “face time” in the office, it will have more difficulty hiring and retaining both male and female workers. Inside those companies, it’s true that career advancement is in jeopardy. But — given the demand for qualified managers and the rapid growth of WFH options — it’s probably a shortsighted approach.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
The phrase out of sight, out of mind applies to remote workers seeking career advancement. Unless everyone is working remotely, those who do not regularly engage and interact in the office will have fewer opportunities for career advancements and lower pay for commensurate work. Women have historically been disadvantaged in career progression, and a two-track career of remote and office workers will exacerbate those historical trends.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
How could it not be helpful? And it certainly can’t hurt, since there will be less opportunity to call them “shrill” or “aggressive.” It’s a step forward.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Working remotely full time has its pros and cons, just as 100 percent on-site does, but I think women have tremendous opportunities ahead of them, especially if they can manage a hybrid of in-person and remote. This type of arrangement offers the best of both worlds and should not limit their ability to have important “face time” with employees, senior leaders and mentors. The key is company culture and supportive senior leadership, where they have women in key roles who embrace the hybrid model and make it work.
President, Protonik
We seem to get two different viewpoints based on short term or long term concerns. Consistently, it appears that women like the work from home concept for being able to fit better into their lives right now. Imagining what the downside will be is difficult in the here and now.
And I agree, by making a choice to work from home there is key risk to advancement unless one is in a job which is spent mostly isolated anyway.
Editorial Director & Co-Founder, Frozen & Refrigerated Buyer
Why aren’t men doing their share of childcare and schooling? I’ve been hearing of progress for the last 30 years, but the relatively small gains have come at a snail’s pace. This is the elephant in the living room that wasn’t even mentioned here. More women are working remotely because of childcare and schooling? Ok, but many more men and women are working remotely, and hopefully this is helping bring about change in more sharing of the home workload.
“Video conferencing can’t replicate office interactions.” Well, of course not. But if we’re truly heading back to offices over the next year, companies wanting to keep great workers should provide on-site childcare and offer more flexibility in work schedules for both genders. As pointed out earlier, much of all this will depend on company culture and the relative presence of misogyny. It’s always there, and it’s such a waste. Most companies need to do much more to bring half of humanity into “the mainstream.“