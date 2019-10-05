Photo: @prissy4 via Twenty20

Walmart has announced the launch of WalmartPetRX.com, an online pharmacy for dogs, cats and other animals. As with all things Walmart, the retailer is promising to deliver said prescriptions to America’s four-legged family members at lower prices than the competition, and with free two-day shipping on orders over $35.

Walmart will sell over 300 pharmaceutical brands to cover a wide range of pet health needs. In keeping with the chain’s omnichannel approach to serving customers where, when and how they want to shop, it will also stock the 30 most prescribed pet meds at its more than 4,500 pharmacies.

The retailer also announced plans to expand the number of veterinary clinics inside the chain’s stores from its current 21 to 100 over the next 12 months. Walmart will add nine new clinics in stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth market this month and next.

The clinics, Walmart claims, may save customers as much as 60 percent on pet exams, immunizations and minor illness packages. In a release, which pointed to a statistic that 68 percent of U.S. households include a pet and 90 percent of Americans living within 10 miles of one of its stores, Walmart left open the potential for an expansion of the clinics beyond those just announced.

Walmart is clearly keen to capture greater share of the lucrative pet parent market. The retailer cited statistics showing that Millennial dog owners, for example, spend $1,285 annually on food, supplies and veterinary care.

The chain cited its increased selection of grain-free, organic and other foods and supplements as another reason consumers should choose Walmart for their pet needs. Walmart said it has added more than 100 new pet brands over the last year. It also touted private labels — Pure Balance, Golden Rewards and Vibrant Life — that include premium ingredients at about three-quarters the price of their national brand equivalents.