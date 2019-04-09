Will Walmart’s customers accept its rejection of the firearms ‘status quo’?
In a letter to associates, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon recalled the recent tragedies at the chain’s stores in El Paso, TX and Southaven, MS in which 24 people lost their lives and 26 others were injured in acts of gun violence. He also announced steps the chain is taking to address the situation and help “make the country safer” after concluding “that the status quo is unacceptable.”
Mr. McMillon announced Walmart will, as a precaution, discontinue sales of short-barrel rifle ammunition, once the company has fulfilled its current obligations with suppliers. He acknowledged that while this ammunition is used in legal hunting activities, it can also be used in large capacity clips on military-style weapons. The decision, he said, will affect Walmart’s business as the chain expects to go from its current 20 percent market share of ammunition to as low as six percent.
“We know these decisions will inconvenience some of our customers, and we hope they will understand. As a company, we experienced two horrific events in one week, and we will never be the same,” wrote Mr. McMillon. “Our remaining assortment will be even more focused on the needs of hunting and sport shooting enthusiasts. It will include long barrel deer rifles and shotguns, much of the ammunition they require, as well as hunting and sporting accessories and apparel.”
Walmart’s CEO also expressed concern about store safety as it relates to firearms with reference to individuals who try to make a statement about their Second Amendment rights be walking into the chain’s stores heavily armed in so-called open carry states.
These incidents have caused stress for the retailer’s customers and associates, with some resulting in calls to law enforcement. As a result, Mr. McMillon said, Walmart is “respectfully requesting that customers no longer openly carry firearms” into its stores and Sam’s Club locations unless they are “authorized law enforcement officers.” Customers with concealed carry permits will still be allowed to bring firearms into the retailer’s stores. The company plans to post signage at its entrances to educate shoppers on the new policy.
This is not the first time that Walmart has taken steps as a company to address gun violence in the U.S. In the past, the chain discontinued the sale of military-style rifles and handguns in its stores. The chain announced that it would no longer sell handguns in Alaska, the only state where it continued to carry those products.
Walmart previously raised the age to purchase firearms and ammunition in its stores from 18 to 21. It also only allows trained associates to sell firearms in its stores and requires customers to receive a “green light” from federal authorities on a background check to purchase the products. Federal law only requires the absence of a “red light” to legally permit a sale.
As it grew to become the largest retailer in the U.S., Walmart was often associated with the sale of firearms, ammunition and hunting gear. Its founder Sam Walton was known as an avid hunter and Mr. McMillon is also a gun owner. It is through this lens that Walmart’s CEO has called on political leaders to work together to come up with “common sense” responses on background checks and red flag laws to decrease the growing number of mass shootings taking place in America.
Walmart is not alone in taking steps to address gun safety in the U.S. Dick’s Sporting Goods made the decision to end the sale of military-style rifles in all it stores last year after a shooter murdered 17 students and teachers in a high school in Parkland, FL. The chain, which also raised the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21, has been conducting pilots to determine whether it should end sales of firearms completely.
Yesterday, Kroger announced that it is also asking customers to refrain from openly carrying firearms in its stores.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think retailers such as Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods and others are compelled to take steps to mitigate gun violence because of the failure of political leaders to do so? Will Walmart be penalized or rewarded by customers for the steps it is taking?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The leadership these retailers are showing is proof that societal change is not merely for politicians to decide. When politicians fail to act, it’s incumbent on other leaders to effect change, and this is what Walmart and Dick’s are doing. I believe that Walmart will be rewarded by customers for taking a stand – a stand that will make their customers, employees and society at large safer. Well done Walmart.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Other than the loss of revenue from the ammunition it will stop selling, I don’t think this decision will have much impact on Walmart one way or the other. Boycotts and people saying they will start shopping somewhere because a retailer has enacted a certain policy never really pan out.
As for the politics, Walmart has to take commercial decisions based on what it believes to be right. But neither it nor any other retailer can set national policy on guns: that’s up to politicians and ultimately the voting public.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I have to say that Doug McMillon has made me a believer. I have never, on principle, shopped at Walmart, but I’m starting to warm up to it. The list of messes he is cleaning up is long and, while it may not matter to his existing customers, I suspect stealing someone like me from Amazon will make him more money than he loses. On some level, he’s extending what was a tapped out market.
Plus, CVS didn’t lose anything when it stopped selling tobacco (now if they could just get rid of those receipts!). And we know Dick’s is doing well.
Retailers are catching up to the majority of consumers — that portion that has both scruples and disposable income. I think it’s great.
I already bought something from Hayneedle, which I know is owned by Walmart. I expect more purchases to follow.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
Hey Art, I searched around for your “7 percent of guns used in a crime purchased legally” figure. Not questioning that at all, but 10 minutes of searching showed me how confused gun data collection is. Seemed like no one had the same figures. As I understand it, we’re prevented from any serious gun use research thanks to the NRA. Makes me wonder, if the “more guns” cause is so good for the nation, why on earth would they not want to justify that conclusion with some accurate and insightful research? I appreciate your contribution today.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Yes. Walmart is doing the right thing and being a good citizen. They are doing what they can and what they are doing is in keeping with what the majority of citizens everywhere support. This is not a slippery slope. It’s common sense. While it’s not a cure-all, it’s a step in the right direction.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Yes, they are taking necessary steps as our lawmakers have failed to do so. The majority of Americans are in favor of an assault weapon ban, a ban on large capacity magazine clips and more comprehensive background checks. Heck, even most gun owners are in favor of these. There are so many loopholes still to be closed such as if you’ve been convicted for assault of any kind on your wife, husband, etc. there is a law on the books that prevents you from getting a gun, but if its your girlfriend or boyfriend, than you are free to buy a gun. This is crazy and Walmart has taken a major step here, perhaps something they should have done long ago, but nontheless a step that many other retailers should follow.
If something is not done, and this continues to happen at Walmart locations, what happens to Walmart? The CEO is taking action on something that is an existential threat to their business, their shareholders, their associates and their shoppers.
President, The Ian Percy Corporation
I have no need to go to Walmart, but I will today – there must be something there I need. I applaud them and will support them however I can. I don’t see this as “rejecting” anything, I see it as “accepting” common sense, safety, concern for their customers, their selfless thinking and so on.
I’ve lived happily in AZ for 22 years having moved here from Toronto and taken up citizenship. Can’t imagine living anywhere else. But to be honest, I still don’t understand this gun thing. As in most other countries, there are lots of guns in Canada but no one talks about it. Here it’s talked about more than the weather. What drives me crazy is when people talk about having guns as a “God-given right.” I’m pretty confident that God had nothing to do with it and has left us to our ways. It’s called “free will” and we live with the outcome of our decisions. Walmart made a great decision, God bless them.
Loyalty Strategist, Maritz Loyalty
Customers might stop buying gun and hunting supplies at Walmart, but they won’t stop shopping at Walmart altogether.
Glad to see Walmart deciding that just because they CAN do something doesn’t mean that they SHOULD. Our economy puts so much emphasis on being “free,” which those in power so often use as armor for exercising business practices with negative social benefit.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Kudos to Doug McMillon and team for making a tough decision.
Especially given the past tragedies, gun sales are best left to specialty retailers that hopefully will be supported with better laws on background checks and related protections. I believe removing this set of ammunition from retail sales is a solid step along that path. I stated my belief that the company should take a stand with the following comment in the recent RetailWire article titled “Walmart trains quarterly for active shooter events”: “Why not remove the category from stores and send a strong message against gun violence instead of potentially profiting from it?” Walmart is somewhat aligned with my suggestion.
Regarding the loss of revenue, Walmart has plenty of room to make up for it and the Walton family can sustain a dent in their one hundred million dollar a day income to support shoppers, associates, and the public.
CEO, The Customer Service Rainmaker, Rainmaker Solutions
Politicians are failing to act. There is so much vaccilating that one can only hope they come to their senses and do what is right for the American public; not just for those who support a particular cause. I cannot see a reason one would need to carry a gun into a shopping mall or store. This is not the Wild West anymore; or at least, it wasn’t until recently. I can understand one’s desire to hunt although I am not a hunter. But there is no need for some of these firearms that can shoot multiple rounds into an animal or person. Kudos to Walmart for taking a bold step they know might affect their overall sales.
CEO, Co-Founder, RetailWire
Sure, they will probably lose a little business, but sometimes you have to do the right thing because it is the right thing. The federal government is failing us on gun violence, the environment, health care, and many other issues and numerous retailers are stepping up to try to at least partially fill the gap. I hope we don’t have to hit rock bottom before government wakes up, because we may not recover if we do.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Thank you, Walmart, for your leadership. Surely none of your customers want to be terrorized in the pet department by some yahoo carrying a semi-automatic. Your prescient decision mirrors that of CVS in removing cigarettes from the store. Bravo.