Will Walmart and Gap be good partners or strange bedfellows?
Gap and Walmart are teaming up. In a newly announced partnership, Walmart will sell Gap Home — a new brand of bedding, bath and other home essentials — beginning on June 24 on walmart.com. Plans are in place to eventually bring Gap Home to Walmart’s store shelves, as well.
The new line from Gap probably wasn’t what many of the company’s watchers had in mind last October when management announced a move away from mall-based stores and more of a focus on standalone locations and digital sales. It is in line, however, with a deal the company signed in May 2020 with IMG as part of an agreement for the licensing firm to sell Gap branded Home décor, furniture and textiles.
The Gap Home collection will kick off with more than 400 SKUs, priced from $15.88 to $64.98. The brand will drop seasonal and special collections as time goes on. The line includes items made with organic cotton and recycled materials.
Walmart executive vice president, home, Anthony Soohoo, said the retailer has focused on expanding its assortment in the category and that the exclusive deal with Gap is another example of how it is achieving its goals.
“We’re thrilled that Gap selected Walmart as the exclusive retailer to debut its home brand,” Mr. Soohoo said in a statement. “A hallmark of American fashion, Gap is the ideal partner to bring its timeless, signature style into the modern home to help customers design and decorate beautiful living spaces.”
Mark Breitbard, president and CEO of Gap brand, said that working with Walmart makes sense on a number of levels.
“Walmart is a global leader in the home space with extensive digital reach and distribution, and this partnership enables Gap to introduce a new category in a smart, scalable way,” he said.
Bringing Gap Home to Walmart, he added, will open “a new door for Gap as a lifestyle brand delivering timeless American style in all new ways. We are excited for this growth opportunity, enabling even more customers to fall in love with Gap.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think the newly announced Gap Home deal will mean for the Gap and Walmart brands? Will the venture prove successful?
18 Comments on "Will Walmart and Gap be good partners or strange bedfellows?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
It’s interesting. While Gap has brand value, Gap Home is new and doesn’t yet have the consumer recognition. This is probably a good move for Gap to get their Gap Home brand widely distributed/established, but I’m not sure this is a big win for Walmart. Success or failure will be determined by sell through – we’ll see.
Director, Main Street Markets
Hi Mark,
While I agree with you, this is reminiscent of the recent collaboration between Levi’s and Target which was very successful — but with Gap being in a not so good place in regards to its relevance in the market. It almost seems like this is a spaghetti throw against the wall to see what sticks but I hope I am proven wrong.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Thanks Richard. I agree, when two strong brands combine real synergies emerge and both brands benefit. But when this doesn’t exist, the benefit tends to favor one or the other brand (or neither).
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
This had me scratching my head. Gap is not particularly renowned for home goods. It only started licensing some home furnishings last year. Walmart on the other hand must have plenty of home goods brands that it can get into exclusive deals with.
I am not seeing a compelling reason for Gap to get into home goods, or for Walmart to be particularly interested in the home goods category from Gap. Of course this is commenting from a distance. I will be sure to watch how it does.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
Given Gap’s mall-based format, this is a reasonable strategic alliance. For Walmart this represents an opportunity to partner with a well known mid-scale brand, which should extend Walmart’s market appeal. Plus, the continued emphasis in home improvement spawned by COVID-19 suggests continued growth in this market segment.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
As a strong advocate of “strange bedfellows” that bring unique value to shoppers, I think the Gap and Walmart brands align brilliantly.
Introducing an exclusive such as this gives both brands visibility: for Gap it is an impressive reach across the vast number of Walmart shoppers, for Walmart it expands their home essentials with the help of another iconic brand. This venture can prove successful if the quality and assortment satisfy shoppers. It also paves the way forward for other such mash-ups in the future.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
I am a big fan of this partnership and this is a great move for Gap They have been losing customers as they keep missing the mark on what the customer is looking for. They lacked newness and excitement.
A partnership with Walmart will not only give them valuable customer insights from online data to inform product decisions but will also give them a new customer segment to market to and engage with at an opening price point.
From a merchant perspective, this is a win-win for both retailers. Walmart needs a big brand to infuse some excitement into their home assortment and Gap could fill that “gap.”
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Ouch. My jaw hurts. It just bounced off the floor. I can’t make up my mind if this is the craziest or most brilliant idea that I have seen in a long while. I’m leaning toward craziest. Being reminded that this is a licensing deal explains a lot. The math probably looks amazing. But the branding looks to be somewhere between awkward and — well, crazy. So now the Gap brand will extend from Walmart to the mall to Yeezy. That’s quite a spectrum. I love the fact that Gap is disrupting itself, but there is a difference between earthquake tremors and a Richter event north of 8.0.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Like Suresh, I just don’t get it. Maybe Walmart hopes it will lure more upscale customers. Maybe. Maybe Gap figures it will get incremental revenue and profits in exchange for cost of goods.
But I don’t see any of it happening. To me, Gap is a tarnished brand. Walmart is on a roll. Why do it?
Principal, Retail Technology Group
To the extent that the Gap line is exclusive to Walmart for the moment, it is a good trial partnership. Gap can introduce a line in the Walmart price points that they never sold before and Walmart can be a great outlet for Gap. This is another wait and see.
SVP Strategy & Insights, Hoobil8
We are watching an iconic American brand reduce themselves to Walmart vendor status. I don’t see them coming back from this as anything other than an apparel wholesaler, but perhaps that was their plan. Michael Kors did reasonably well as the white label supplier for discounters like Stein Mart and TJX. With closing stores, they distanced their brand from their customers. Now they are giving up all control over their customer connection and any hope of regaining their former glory. I’m sad, but times are tough and competition is tougher, so maybe this is a necessary move for them.
Editor-in-Chief, RetailWire
Target went with a limited-edition approach on a somewhat similar deal with Levi Strauss (https://www.retailwire.com/discussion/is-targets-limited-edition-collab-with-levis-a-sign-of-bigger-things-to-come/) while Walmart is going all-in with Gap. It appears as though Walmart, Bed Bath & Beyond and others are trying to more like Target these days. Is there only one Target or can this approach work for others, as well?
SVP Strategy & Insights, Hoobil8
The limited edition Levi’s deal made sense to me because literally everyone wears jeans, regardless of income level. But Gap was typically targeted to a higher price point and different customer than Walmart. And because they no longer have their own branded stores to counteract Walmart’s “save money, live better” low price perception, Gap is painting themselves as a budget brand in the eyes of today’s consumers. Conversely, Bed Bath & Beyond is taking a different approach – positioning themselves more as the Best Buy of home goods without the focus on lowest pricing.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Gap is now essentially a discount retailer. Boomers who watched Friends will remember their heyday. Younger generations? I think they’ll remember the endless 40 percent off signs at their stores and expect them at Walmart. And is there a demand for white sheets with a Gap logo on them? #doubtful #headscratcher
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
A good partnership will be additive on both sides by bringing something new to each. Walmart selling Gap only undermines Gap’s already declining brand, and provides
Walmart with another conquest in its own space.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
The positive is that there will be more eyeballs on the new Gap Home line at Walmart than there would in its own stores, but is this the same customer who typically shops at Gap?
I worked for The Gap early in my career when the stores were strong and stood out. In recent years they just seem lost. Who is the customer? The stores are messy and my email box is full of “50% + Bonus” and “You’re getting HALF OFF” offers. Selling at Walmart only adds to the bargain image. Judging only on perception Target would have been a better fit.
Content Marketing Strategist
Consumers win most by gaining more value and variety.
Both companies will make gains. Partnering with Walmart helps Gap expand in the booming home category. Gap gains national reach from the world’s biggest retailer, which can reinvigorate its brand and help to grow beyond malls.
Walmart spices up its home assortment with a well-known brand and a pricing strategy that aligns with Walmart’s low-cost leadership. Gap is a good fit as Walmart champions American products. Also, Walmart could win digital traffic among young, urban consumers by offering affordable product choices.
One drawback is the temporary omnichannel gap (sorry), as this new line is only available online for now.
CEO, Currency Alliance
This is another good example of retail extending to create marketplaces where consumers can find more of what they want in one place. Gap may be new in home fashion, but the “comfortableness” and “value” associated with the Gap brands is highly relevant and will gain scale with Walmart’s distribution. We will see much more of this (it has been happening online for a decade and now it is extending to physical retail).