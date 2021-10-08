Will voice shopping ever take off without screens?
According to Juniper Research, global e-commerce sales conducted by voice assistants are expected to expand more than four-fold by 2023. Devices with screens, however, “will be imperative” to driving the growth by improving checkout efficiency.
Co-author Meike Escherich commented in a statement, “Voice assistant platforms must ensure that the user experience is so seamless that transactions are carried out via these platforms, rather than requiring additional devices.”
The report studied a wide range of voice assistants including those embedded in TVs, autos, wearables and mobile phones, as well as smart speakers.
The report authors encouraged leaders — Amazon.com, Apple and Google — to open up their platform-based commerce services to third-party retailers, in addition to leveraging their own ecosystems to monetize capabilities. A key hurdle to attracting third-party retailers, however, was again found to be the absence of a screen in many smart speakers, limiting the contextual information presented to users.
Finally, growing the size and accessibility of content domain libraries is expected to be critical to increasing voice commerce’s value proposition to third-party retailers and generating new revenue streams for voice assistant platforms.
The global installed base of smart speakers is expected to rise by over 50 percent between 2021 and 2023 to support monetization potential. While smartphone-based voice assistants will be the dominant usage, the rising number of standalone smart speakers means that potential for commerce is growing rapidly, concludes Juniper.
Vixen Lab’s just-released Voice Consumer Index 2021 study found only one-quarter of U.S. consumers use voice activated technology to make purchases either regularly (11 percent) or sometimes (14 percent), although 40 percent were using it to find information about brands.
Last November, eMarketer downgraded its forecast for shopping from smart speakers due to low adoption rates. The lack of a screen that makes it difficult to see what’s being purchased was cited as an inhibitor. Victoria Petrock, eMarketer principal analyst, said in a statement, “While brands haven’t yet cracked the code on how to drive more voice shopping and buying, the number of voice assistant users is rising, and most industry practitioners believe voice has significant untapped marketing potential.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree that the lack of a screen is the primary barrier to the adoption of voice assistant technology for purchases? What’s holding back your own voice-shopping purchases? Will voice shopping be more about discovery and research or convenience?
4 Comments on "Will voice shopping ever take off without screens?"
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Voice shopping has too many barriers and I do not see it coming close to screen-based shopping. It is a niche and it is OK.
For certain situations such as on the go, visually impaired/blind people, easy to order categories, and replenishments, it works well. Online businesses should realize that and optimize the experience and set their internal expectations accordingly.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Ironically, where voice assistance can add the most value is with in-store shopping rather than online. Amazon is already testing the use of mobile driven voice tech in their Whole Foods stores to guide shoppers to the right aisle for a requested product. Being able to locate a specific item in a store quickly, contact customer service right at the shelf, or even place an order verbally to trigger a home delivery is where voice assistance can gain traction with the consumer.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I don’t need to see a commodity to buy it, but I worry more about prejudice on the part of the voice assistant to push you to the retailer who made it. That’s my issue with Alexa — she’s going to send me to Amazon. Or to paid advertisers.
In other words, I am not given comparisons or choices.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Voice shopping can be good when reordering or replenishing products that have been previously purchased. It can also be useful for confirming existing orders. However when it comes to ordering new things – especially visual things like apparel or furnishings – usage is minuscule. I am sure a screen, which allows people to see the product, will help somewhat. However it is often far easier – and more enjoyable – to control navigation and to browse via a traditional device such as a laptop, mobile or tablet.