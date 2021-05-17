Will virtual fitting room tech help Walmart achieve its fashion ambitions?
Walmart has been on a multiyear journey to up its fashion cred and the latest milestone is last week’s announcement that it is acquiring Zeekit, a virtual fitting room technology firm.
Denise Incandela, EVP of apparel and private brands, who is leading the effort for Walmart’s U.S. business, said the acquisition was an important step as more consumers shop for clothing online and “not only want variety in styles, but also an inspiring and personalized digital experience that makes shopping for apparel easy, fun and social.”
Ms. Incandela, writing on a company blog, called the virtual try-on technology “a game-changer” that addresses one of the biggest challenges when it comes to selling clothes online. The tech will not only provide Walmart’s customers with a sense of how well an item will fit but how it “will actually look” on them.
The technology opens up an opportunity for Walmart to “deliver an inclusive, immersive and personalized experience for our diverse customer base,” she writes.
The virtual fitting room technology is expected to help Walmart grow sales of national brands such as Champion, Free People and Levi’s Strauss, as well as its growing lineup of owned labels, which now include ELOQUII Elements, Free Assembly, George, Scoop, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, Terry & Sky, Time and Tru, and Wonder Nation. The retailer also has a growing partnership with thredUP to sell second-hand clothing.
Shoppers on Walmart.com will have a choice of uploading a personal photo or choosing from model avatars that approximate their height, shape and skin tone to evaluate how a piece of clothing will look on them. The idea is to come as close as possible to replicating the experience that customers find when trying on clothes at in-store fitting rooms or at home.
The technology also enables shoppers to share their virtual outfits with others to get additional opinions before they make a purchase.
Ms. Incandela writes that Walmart was attracted to Zeekit as a result of its track record working with top clothing brands and retailers.
“Given its scalability,” Ms. Incandela wrote, “we believe Zeekit’s technology can also be used to create other fashion experiences, including the ability to build the world’s largest virtual closet and mix and match clothing seamlessly. These exciting technologies add a social element to the digital experience, allowing our customers to bring their unique personalities and preferences to shopping.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What will the addition of virtual try-on technology mean for Walmart’s clothing business? What do you think Denise Incandela is envisioning when she talks about “other fashion experiences” that will be created by the technology?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
“Game changer” this is not, but it will certainly advance Walmart’s fashion aspirations. This type of try-on technology is not new, but it is becoming more pervasive. No doubt it will get better and more accurate over time, so this makes good sense for any retailer that is focused on growing their apparel business. And the idea of creating other fashion experiences with technology is likely true, however how this will manifest itself at Walmart is yet to be seen. What we do know is that Walmart is very much up for the experimentation and learning.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Virtual fitting rooms are a prime use case for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) and the virtual try-on technology for Walmart will create excitement and elevate its reputation for fashion. While AR is no substitute for physical fitting rooms, consumers will experiment with the technology and have fun, which will translate into more sales for Walmart.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Perfect timing as Walmart finally revisits its apparel brand portfolio and as making up for lost margin becomes a second-half mandate.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
I would hope Zeekit’s biggest impact would be on reducing the customer returns. If it can accurately show the fit, color, look, etc., it could reduce buyer remorse and non-quality related returns. But the success depends on how easy the technology is to use. Walmart should aggressively promote the usage and incentivize customers who try it out to accelerate wider adoption.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Two words we don’t often hear together – Walmart and fashion. Will this hurt? Nope, and it may help Walmart down the road, as Mark Ryski notes. But Walmart’s problem in trying to sell fashion to its customer base is not a technology issue, it’s a store brand image issue.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
You don’t have to be first to market to be bold and to become the best.
Walmart has made an acknowledgement that they are committed to delivering unparalleled value to consumers and personalizing shopping around fashion. They are also uniquely positioned to scale. I believe it is these two factors (experience and scalability) that will bolster Walmart’s clothing business.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is a smart move and it is good to see Walmart investing in technology that reduces friction for the customer. However as important as technology is, the biggest experience for most Walmart shoppers is what they see when they are in stores. And on that front, Walmart’s whole approach to fashion needs to change. They’ve introduced some interesting own-labels, like Free Assembly, but they way they merchandise it is completely unappealing and out of kilter with what they are trying to achieve with the brand.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Unpredictable sizes (particularly for women) are a major irritation for customers and a margin concern for retailers. If this technology can create more predictability and can also be used to upsell, Walmart will really have a winner.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
This is where AR meets reality. Having a virtual dressing room is better than no dressing room at all. It’s still new – and a novelty. People will “play with it,” and it will be helpful for some to make decisions. As the technology improves and becomes more of “business than usual” than a novelty, so will the results.