Will urgent care centers put a hurt on retail health clinics?

10 expert comments
Discussion
Photo: CityMD
Jun 06, 2019
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

Convenience and speed are two features that favor retail clinics, according to a study from WD Partners. Urgent care facilities, however, offer similar benefits and are so far seen by consumers as doing a better job.

The study, based on a survey of 2,600 consumers, explored three service options: primary care physicians (PCPs), urgent care and retail clinics. Of the three, only retail clinics had a negative NPS (net promoter score). Urgent care outperforms retail clinics on all NPS measures, from quality of care to availability, speed, convenience, staff, insurance coverage and price.

Despite the overall negative NPS, respondents said they would be willing to consider visiting a retail clinic for the following additional services:

  • Specialty services like testing (blood, DNA, urine) and treating allergies.
  • To a lesser extent, respondents would consider getting nutrition, dietary, weight management and massage services at a retail clinic.

The top three reasons to visit a retail clinic were found to be: availability of walk-in appointments, location convenience and insurance coverage.

For both urgent care and retail clinics, the bigger opportunity is to take some of the traffic still headed to the family doctor (PCPs) for non-acute healthcare. Of the respondents, only 12 percent used a retail clinic over the last six months versus 28 percent for urgent care and 80 percent for PCPs.

Retailers are expected to see greater opportunities as the healthcare industry looks for solutions to escalating costs and an increasing shortage of physicians.

Even though PCPs earn high points for quality of care, familiarity and trust, they rate poorly when it comes to convenience and speed. WD Partners said retail and urgent care facilities have to improve their perceived quality of care and put more effort into building relationships with consumers to complement their perceived strengths, which include both convenience and speed.

The study found younger consumers place a higher value on convenience and are concerned about wait times and high fees. Younger consumers were also found to be more dissatisfied over available healthcare options and more open to using an urgent care (preferred), retail clinics and other healthcare concepts.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What upgrades may retail clinics have to make to overtake urgent care facilities as the second most popular option to primary care physicians? What strengths should they leverage as retailers in the healthcare provider space?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"If people were more aware of – and comfortable with – the services available in retail clinics, they would spend more time and money there."

Dave BrunoMarketing Director, Aptos
Dave Bruno

Dave BrunoMarketing Director, Aptos
"Convenience of the retail centers is a draw, however, the location in the retailer and the center’s patient logistics seem to repel repeat patient visits from what I’ve seen."

Ralph JacobsonGlobal Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
Ralph Jacobson

Ralph JacobsonGlobal Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
"There are three fundamental basics: convenience, coverage and competence of the staff. Beyond those, it’s all about the customer experience and earning their trust..."

Chris Petersen, PhD.President, Integrated Marketing Solutions
Chris Petersen, PhD.

Chris Petersen, PhD.President, Integrated Marketing Solutions

Join the Discussion!

10 Comments on "Will urgent care centers put a hurt on retail health clinics?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Art Suriano
BrainTrust
Art Suriano
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
5 hours 5 minutes ago
Even though healthcare services at retail stores are growing, they have a long way to go before they can compete with urgent care centers. There is a perception that quality is not the same. For the moment I would agree with that for most of the retail clinics but, as the quality improves, the challenge will be to convince the general public. There are still millions of Americans without health insurance despite all the noise from Washington about how we need healthcare for all. Even Obamacare didn’t come close to what it was supposed to do so cost is a significant concern for those without insurance. If the retail clinics can offer less expensive services but still provide quality they will win in the end, but for now, they’re still ironing out the kinks. Perhaps it might be smart for retailers to add what looks like an urgent care center next to their store when, in reality, it can be a retail clinic. As costs continue to rise, the retail clinic in the future will… Read more »
2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Mohamed Amer
BrainTrust
Mohamed Amer
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
5 hours 3 minutes ago

With the different set of preferences between younger and older generations, retail clinics need to identify their target population segment and design accordingly. The qualities up for grabs cluster around convenience, ease of access, speed, and cost.

Targeting the younger generations can become a differentiated path forward for retail clinics. Patients are looking for treatment on their own terms and younger patients are less concerned with long term provider-patient relationships. By making it easy and fast, keeping costs down, and executing professionally, retail clinics can overtake urgent care facilities for the younger generations.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Chris Petersen, PhD.
BrainTrust
Chris Petersen, PhD.
President, Integrated Marketing Solutions
5 hours 2 minutes ago

There are three fundamental basics: convenience, coverage and competence of the staff. Beyond those, it’s all about the customer experience and earning their trust through personalized care. The key to long term success is building customer relationships.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
5 hours 1 minute ago

I have seen where pharmacies in other countries take turns staying open all night throughout the week and the rotation is posted outside of all participating pharmacies. Healthcare can and probably will evolve to a point where doctors’ offices can be the emergency care centers, take turns and consolidate into fewer, more efficient centers of care.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Dave Bruno
BrainTrust
Dave Bruno
Marketing Director, Aptos
4 hours 37 minutes ago

This is a marketing problem more than a service problem. I simply think retail clinics need to do a better job marketing the breadth of their services, the short wait times, and the pedigree of their service providers. Maybe pepper in customer stories. I think if people were more aware of – and comfortable with – the services available in retail clinics, they would spend more time and money there.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ryan Mathews
BrainTrust
Ryan Mathews
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
4 hours 16 minutes ago

They could start by having doctors and nurses on staff, move on to adding expensive medical testing technologies, keep their facilities staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, accept a broader range of insurance coverage, have staff qualified to tell you when you should leave and get to an emergency room, etc., etc. Shall I go on? Being in position to give a flu shot is not the same thing as being able to treat someone who may be having a heart attack. I’d say retail clinics would be well advised to err on the side of competency and know their limits.

3
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Doug Garnett
BrainTrust
Doug Garnett
President, Protonik
4 hours 1 minute ago

In our area, urgent care clinics are well developed and there are far more than there are retail clinics. And that seems to be an inherent limitation when retailers try to add clinics — the only advantage of their location is if the customer is going there anyway. Doesn’t mean they won’t work out well for the retailer. But I expect the robust urgent care networks will continue to supply most of the services.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Andrew Casey
Guest
Andrew Casey
Loyalty Resources International
2 hours 53 minutes ago

From my experience, which healthcare providers people use has more to do with who is in their insurance network than anything else. Most plans pay significantly less (or not at all) for out of network care, which effectively eliminates any reality of choice for many people.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Paco Underhill
BrainTrust
Paco Underhill
CEO of Envirosell Inc., Speaker, NY Times Best-Selling Author
2 hours 1 minute ago

No. The drug store based centers are staffed with nurses, who will direct a customer to a hospital or an urgent care center if appropriate. Nurse tend to treat with knowledge or information. Access to nurses is good for America. Inexpensive and effective.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ralph Jacobson
BrainTrust
Ralph Jacobson
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
1 hour 36 minutes ago

Convenience of the retail centers is a draw, however, the location in the retailer and the center’s patient logistics seem to repel repeat patient visits from what I’ve seen. This is a very private service being provided, and walking up in front of a busy front-end department can be intimidating, when you think about a typical doctor’s office or even an urgent care facility. People don’t like being “on stage” during these visits in retailers.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"If people were more aware of – and comfortable with – the services available in retail clinics, they would spend more time and money there."

Dave BrunoMarketing Director, Aptos
Dave Bruno

Dave BrunoMarketing Director, Aptos
"Convenience of the retail centers is a draw, however, the location in the retailer and the center’s patient logistics seem to repel repeat patient visits from what I’ve seen."

Ralph JacobsonGlobal Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
Ralph Jacobson

Ralph JacobsonGlobal Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
"There are three fundamental basics: convenience, coverage and competence of the staff. Beyond those, it’s all about the customer experience and earning their trust..."

Chris Petersen, PhD.President, Integrated Marketing Solutions
Chris Petersen, PhD.

Chris Petersen, PhD.President, Integrated Marketing Solutions

Take Our Instant Poll

How confident are you that retailers will be able to improve their in-store health clinics to become a better alternative to urgent care facilities?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 