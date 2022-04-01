Will U.S. livestreaming soon take off like it did in China?
Two-thirds of Chinese consumers bought products via livestream in the past year, according to an AlixPartners survey from October 2020. Will Americans ever catch up?
A McKinsey study from July 2021 estimated that livestreaming has quickly grown to 10 percent of China’s online sales since Alibaba’s Taobao Live launched in 2016, boosted by Singles Day. Following China’s path, McKinsey estimated that livestreaming could account for as much as 10 to 20 percent of all e-commerce by 2026.
McKinsey identified two core drivers of live commerce:
- Accelerating conversion: Entertaining and immersive, livestreaming keeps viewers watching longer while guiding the customer journey from awareness to purchase. Tactics such as one-off coupons can drive a sense of urgency.
- Improving brand appeal and differentiation: Livestreaming can elevate a brand’s appeal, drive web traffic and reach younger consumers open to experimenting with new shopping platforms.
In the U.S., shoppable livestreaming gained significant traction as in-person shopping was necessarily restricted due to the pandemic, and some see another leap forward this year.
A recent Adweek article, however, predicts an inflection point for live commerce will likely not arrive for a couple years following more experimentation across Instagram Live, Amazon Live and TikTok as well as numerous niche platforms.
Gartner analyst Ant Duffin told Adweek, “What you’re starting to see more and more now, especially in the livestreaming space, is a proliferation of different executions of livestreaming.”
A BeautyMatter article said livestreaming has to become more seamlessly integrated into social media and e-commerce platforms, like China, to gain greater adoption. The article states, “In Western markets, the experience to date has been more transactional than social.”
A recent study from livestreaming platform Buywith found successful live shopping pushes tend to involve knowledgeable, engaging hosts, multiplatform promotion and exclusive offers.
Andrew Lipsman of eMarketer recently told Morning Brew that he doesn’t expect U.S livestreaming to ever reach China’s level. “People have compared livestream shopping to QVC, but QVC works because it’s on TV,” he said. “With livestream, people have to lean in and really want to engage with it. So the question is, how many people really want to spend a significant amount of time watching these?”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will livestream shopping in the U.S. see a spike in adoption and availability in 2022? What’s holding back adoption similar to what has happened in China?
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
I agree with Andrew. I don’t know many people who have disposable income waiting for anyone’s livestream.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
There is probably a niche segment of shoppers that will gravitate to livestream shopping, but it may never be as pervasive as it is in China. The time and effort that consumers have to invest in watching livestream shopping are the biggest obstacles. However there is always brand or fashion fanatics that will seek out immersive experiences like livestream shopping.
Director, Main Street Markets
There is definitely a segment that will gravitate towards livestream shopping. Add it to to the long list of options that customers have to shop.
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
There are some fundamental differences between China and the U.S. that will prevent livestreaming from reaching the same scale in the U.S. In particular, Alibaba and Tmall facilitate most of the notable livestreams, and the U.S. market is far more complex than that. A single retailer livestreaming a single or handful of brands will not have the same pull. It’s time to define what social commerce looks like in the U.S., rather than just replicate what was successful elsewhere.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
I do predict an uptick in U.S. livestreaming, but not to the extent that we see in China. Culture is a big part of this. Having traveled to mainland China many times, my interpretation of consumers’ attitudes toward retail is that they treat it more like a sport than traditionally a secondary activity like in the U.S. Furthermore, over the last three decades, China’s urban population centers have continued to grow at massive rates, where cities now account for 64 percent of the nearly 1.4 billion people. As you might imagine, high density centers with access to speedy broadband coupled with high single/low double digit GDP growth are contributing factors to livestreaming attendance. All this said, livestreaming can play a huge role in how U.S. retailers differentiate their offerings from one another. And that is very exciting.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
If livestreaming doesn’t take off in the next year, it probably won’t ever take off in the U.S. Brands need to find ways of being more engaging, educational, and accessible in their approach in order for this to work. In China, livestreaming is happening where consumers already are. In the U.S., consumers have to actively seek it out and know when to tune in. It needs to be more of a constant and more aligned to what shoppers need in the moment.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
“The time and effort that consumers have to invest in watching livestream shopping are the biggest obstacles.” Well said David Naumann.