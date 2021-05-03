Will Tonal shops help Nordstrom strengthen its fitness cred?
Nordstrom released news earlier this week that it has struck a deal with Tonal, the smart home gym and personal trainer device and service, to open 40 of the fitness brand’s shops in 20 states across the U.S.
Nordstrom and Tonal will roll out the 50-square-foots shops this month and offer Nordstrom shoppers the opportunity to see a demonstration of the tech in-store and to engage in a workout.
Lori Marten, vice president and divisional merchandise manager for Nordstrom, said the retailer understands that “customers are looking for inspired workouts that elevate their wellness ambitions.” She expects the new Tonal shops to help fill that need.
“Our goal is to help customers discover the latest active gear for style, performance and everything in-between, and we look forward to making it easier than ever to discover everything in one place so they can look and feel their best,” Ms. Marten added.
The retailer announced that fourth quarter sales in its “Active” category had grown by double digits.
Nordstrom joins many other retailers and consumer-direct brands that have looked to cash in on the at-home fitness and athleisure renaissance that coincided with pandemic lockdowns and new work-from-home routines.
Lululemon, the yoga-inspired retail chain, announced last June that it had reached an agreement to acquire Mirror, an in-home fitness startup featuring a wall-mounted device that streams live and pre-recorded classes. The deal, finalized last year, followed a $1 million investment that Lululemon had made in Mirror in 2019.
Calvin McDonald, Lululemon Athletica CEO, said on the company’s third-quarter earnings call that his company expects Mirror to generate more than $150 million in sales revenue for the full fiscal year.
He said that Lululemon had launched a dedicated Mirror tab on its website during the quarter that included a link to purchase the device. Lululemon is also now including Mirror in its email campaigns.
Lululemon also began its planned rollout of Mirror shops inside its stores at 18 locations. The goal is to test and refine the selling experience before the chain rolls out the concept to several hundred stores this year.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think in-store Tonal shops will help Nordstrom position itself as a destination for athleisure products and fitness? Will more retailers and/or consumer-direct brands follow the lead of Nordstrom and Lululemon in making deals with fitness tech companies?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I like the way Nordstrom’s is turning high-end fitness into a fashion accessory. And while I’m not sure this will deliver a ton of incremental sales, I think it’s an interesting play for Nordstrom. The fact is, if someone is really serious about fitness they probably don’t think of Nordstrom. As retailers search to expand their offering into new categories, I definitely see more consumer direct brands pursuing relationships with retailers like Nordstrom.
Managing Director, GlobalData
It’s a good addition and gives Nordstrom a chance to bolster its credentials in the booming athleisure and wellness markets. However to be successful it needs to be part of a wider strategy to build out an offer around these themes. It’s no good just sticking someone else’s offer in a huge department store and hoping it will have success. Especially so when in many malls where Nordstrom has stores, consumers have easy access to Lululemon, Peloton and a whole raft of other fitness retailers.
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
The in-store Tonal shops will definitely increase consumers’ perception of Nordstrom as a place to shop for atheisure merchandise. Many brands have pivoted to take advantage of the growing trend of at-home exercise that was driven by the pandemic. Many people, including myself, have learned that we can achieve a comparable workout at home without going to a health club. With the added convenience of exercising at home, I see this become a long-term trend that will negatively impact the health club industry.
President, Sageberry Consulting/Senior Forbes Contributor
To me, this is more about improving their “fitness cred.” It’s a broader trend to improve differentiation by showcasing more exclusive offerings, attracting new customers and giving new reasons to visit their stores.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Whether Tonal shops in Nordstrom will enhance Nordstrom’s brand in the athleisure space will have much more to do with Nordstrom than Tonal. In my opinion. how Nordstrom manages the adjacent assortments will ultimately determine their brand equity in these categories.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
It’s a start – but like Lululemon, why not just buy the brand and create functioning mini-studios in the stores (like they’ve done with their cafes/restaurants). This trend is huge and it could create greater loyalty and more consistent traffic than a 50 square foot space.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I don’t mean to pooh-pooh the fitness craze as I have been a gym rat since I got out of college. But I wonder, when the pandemic is over and we are all free and clear, will we start seeing all this fitness equipment on the curb?