Will throwing money at drivers solve the trucker shortage problem?
A shortage of truck drivers, which has contributed to the ongoing supply chain disruption, has been a challenge for over 15 years and is only expected to worsen.
The American Trucking Associations (ATA) said before the pandemic that the trucking industry was facing a shortfall of nearly 61,000 drivers and would need to hire roughly 1.1 million new drivers over the next decade to keep pace with increasing freight demands.
According to the ATA, the problem can be seen in the relatively high average age of truckers — 46 years old — as well as the fact that only seven percent of truckers are women. Extensive regulations, pressure to fulfill on-time deliveries and long hours away from home have long dimmed trucking’s career appeal.
More recently, headlines of autonomous driving’s potential may have scared off young applicants. The shift to e-commerce, accelerated by the pandemic, has enabled long-haul truckers to join UPS, FedEx or Amazon.com in roles that offer more regular routes close to their homes.
To meet demand, private fleets have increased pay for truck drivers to more than $86,000 from $73,000 in 2013, according to an ATA survey.
As CNN recently reported, however, the pay hikes are prompting many drivers to switch from one company to the next, creating an annual turnover rate of 95 percent for truckload carriers. With the extra pay, some are choosing to work less to spend more time at home.
Legislators could be pushed to improve working conditions for truckers. In the U.K., the government just relaxed rules for how long truck drivers can work. The ATA is pushing regulators to lower the minimum age for long-haul truckers from 21 to 18.
Dollar General began offering a $5,000 signing bonus in mid-July to truckers to be paid within their first six months of employment.
Walmart started offering $8,000 sign-on bonuses in April for drivers with a promise to earn up to $87,500 in their first year. Walmart’s offer also included activity, training and mileage pay from day one; quarterly safe driving bonuses; weekly home time; and up to 21 days paid time off in the first year.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will ever-higher wages likely be most beneficial in solving trucker shortages or does retail have to reprioritize the career in other ways? What less obvious solutions do you see?
7 Comments on "Will throwing money at drivers solve the trucker shortage problem?"
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
Driver shortages are not an exclusively North American issue. UK media coverage this week revealed that Tesco were offering £1000 joining bonuses to new drivers — indicating the shortage. Commentators may suggest that this is driven by Brexit and “pings” from the COVID exposure app that citizens are encouraged to use — however, demographic factors, increase in consumer demand and changing consumer habits are likely to be be contributing factors too.
What has surprised me, given the geographic span of the shortage, is that there have been few comments from any organisation involved with autonomous or semi-autonomous trucks — perhaps I missed it, but I genuinely thought Elon Musk might have Tweeted something about the shortage.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
In the short term, yes. Money helps lure recently retired ones, to incentivize drivers of smaller commercial vehicles to pick up truck driving. In the long term, autonomous trucks can start making bigger contribution, that will allow drivers to be on the wheel for longer duration without compromising safety.
But then there is a significant portion of cyclicality in the demand. As economy cools off a little bit, after the sugary rush of stimulus, and global supply chain eases, the domestic trucker demand could even out for the better.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
It is a tough job except for the relatively few who love the road and being on it, but money talks….
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Offering a signing bonus or increasing wages are just the tip of the iceberg. Improving working conditions and the amount of time that truckers are pressured to work is the only way to entice truckers.
Drastic changes need to be made and throwing money at the issues truckers face is not solving the root problem.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Higher wages are a good start. At the end of the day, driving trucks is a really tough way to make a living. It takes a toll on your body (the three ex-drivers I know, are EX because they all have serious back issues) and on any kind of family life. It’s a very unique lifestyle that doesn’t really appeal to younger people. Walmart is on point with guaranteed home time, that’s a big deal.
I would suggest that the industry needs to look at benefits, extended paid time off to make up for all the time on the road, and find ways to support drivers socially and economically while they’re out on the road.
This is a complicated issue that requires a holistic approach that looks at better ways to support drivers and their families if there is any shot of recruiting new drivers.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
It’s not just the issue of wages. The intense pressure to deliver quickly means that many truckers put in 15-hour days and endure long stretches away from families. The pandemic taught American workers to take better care of themselves; the trucking industry will have to adapt to that reality.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Nothing happens without truck drivers, so will throwing money at drivers solve the trucker shortage problem? It can’t hurt.
The article hit on the big fact that older drivers are retiring and younger people aren’t choosing driving as a career, even though the potential to make good money is there. Walmart has the right idea with increasing benefits as well. This won’t be an easy fix, but it is a critical one.