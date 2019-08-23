Will the next recession devastate mall-based retailers?
Seventy-four percent of U.S. business economists expect a recession to hit the U.S. by the end of 2021, according to a survey by the National Association for Business Economics. With many retailers having struggled in recent years during relatively good times, there is real concern over what will happen to those very same businesses if consumers pull back spending in an economic downturn.
“If there’s another recession — and I think there will be soon — everyone gets knocked down,” Mark Cohen, director of retail studies at Columbia Business School and the former CEO of Sears Canada, recently told The Washington Post. “The strong get back on their feet. The weak don’t recover.”
The Dallas Morning News reports that many of the weakest retailers have built their businesses in malls. Earnings at chains with stores located in U.S. malls fell 29 percent during the first half of the year, according to data compiled by Retail Metrics. Retailers operating stores outside of malls produced earnings that were up three percent.
Retailers issuing second quarter earnings reports support the view that mall-based chains face an uphill climb in times both good and bad. This is true even of chains that have sought to minimize their downside risk by experimenting with new concepts, opened off-price and showroom outlets in non-mall locations and thrown financial and human resources at building revenues through digital channels.
A case in point is Nordstrom. The company reported that net sales for its namesake chain fell 6.5 percent during the second quarter while revenues at its off-price Nordstrom Rack business were down 1.9 percent. Nordstrom, which used cost cuts and inventory reductions to post better than expected earnings for the quarter, did see its digital sales improve four percent year-over-year. Digital revenues now account for 30 percent of its total business.
“It’s an enigma why their business isn’t better,” Chuck Grom, a senior analyst with Gordon Haskett Research Advisors, told The Wall Street Journal prior to Nordstrom’s earnings announcement. “They have one of the best websites. They don’t have too many stores.”
Other mall-based retailers such as J.C. Penney are in more precarious positions. The chain, which is seeking to rebuild its debt-laden business under current CEO Jill Soltau, reported a six percent decline in same-store sales during the second quarter (excluding discontinued appliance and furniture product categories).
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How does the current health of retail in the U.S. compare to where the industry was before the start of the Great Recession? Do you think the fallout from the next recession to hit the U.S. will be more devastating to retail businesses than those that came before it?
Managing Director, GlobalData
Most retailers are now much leaner than they were going into the last downturn. That’s a good thing, but it means those that are struggling will have very little room to maneuver should another recession strike. Basically, there’s not much fat to cut.
In my view a recession will accelerate current trends and those retailers currently posting bad results will see even more attrition. That’s certainly going to produce more failures. Harsh as it may sound, I am not entirely sure that’s a bad thing. Clearing out the weak so that stronger and newer alternatives have more room to grow is kind of evolutionary.
President, The Treistman Group LLC
While it’s important to understand the health of retail prior to the past recession, I believe it’s the consumer impact over the “recovery” that sets the stage for a next recession. Consumers learned how to constrict spending and that included going to malls less often as well as cutting back on gas to get there. Online sales have benefited from that learning. Of course, there is more to the success of online but lessons learned in the past recession impacted consumer behavior then and continue to influence shopping today. Anticipation of a new recession will reflect lessons learned and new shopping patterns.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
The last recession had several lasting impacts, including a turn away from designer labels and toward the treasure hunt. The mall that is closest to my home in Florida is only one third full; it’s easy to imagine that a significant economic downturn could shutter it.
EVP & CMO, Randa Accessories
Never waste a good recession. For industry leaders and disrupters, a recession provides an opportunity for growth in market share… for those less fit to survive, recessions are extinction events. The meteor is coming; no one is sure where or when it will hit.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
We have had a generational shift in the past decade, and retailers still haven’t quite figured out how to attract these new entrants. We’ve seen the emergence of fast fashion, and now its market saturation. And the recognition of its bad impact on the environment.
I think retail has been healthy but shaky since the recession and between tariffs and other potential recessionary trends, the industry is at serious risk. Not just malls. The whole shebang.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
First off: With this recession threat, the current health of many retailers is somewhat shaky. The last recession saw big numbers of strip center stores close primarily due to traffic and sales, against rental rates. Now when all that open space became available, many strip centers, in the recovery, dropped or offered hybrid leases: a base plus percentage lease, allowing a new crop of retailers (who took advantage of those leases) to enter into those spaces, thus elevating occupancy for the landlords. IF, and I hope not, another recession should be on the horizon, I think the opportunity of these basically under-capitalized retailers will go, and blank spaces will once again occur. In malls, it’s primarily a different story. Large companies with stores will have a much more impatient view of performance of stores. I think malls will counter with percentage rents for the short term in trying to hold tenant count. I hope this doesn’t come to pass! Just my thoughts.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
It is not an enigma that luxury brands like Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus are not growing. Luxury brands alone don’t make you successful – conversions make you successful.
Until and unless Nordstrom and the others pay attention to how many sales they could make but didn’t, they’ll be stuck in adding ancillary events and services to mask the fact they can’t sell what they stock. That takes training. That takes people. That takes work.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Retail overall is good today. Any loss in confidence and the impact of a recession will impact sales. It always does. But consider this… Noah didn’t build the Ark after it rained. We know a recession is looming ahead. We also know that digital/online sales are playing a factor in traditional brick-and-mortar and mall sales (and traffic). It’s time to plan, and if done well, will help minimize economic impact. It will be there, but it will be the retailers that can adjust that will survive.