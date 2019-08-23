Will the next recession devastate mall-based retailers?

9 expert comments
Discussion
Aug 23, 2019
by George Anderson
George Anderson

Seventy-four percent of U.S. business economists expect a recession to hit the U.S. by the end of 2021, according to a survey by the National Association for Business Economics. With many retailers having struggled in recent years during relatively good times, there is real concern over what will happen to those very same businesses if consumers pull back spending in an economic downturn. 

“If there’s another recession — and I think there will be soon — everyone gets knocked down,” Mark Cohen, director of retail studies at Columbia Business School and the former CEO of Sears Canada, recently told The Washington Post. “The strong get back on their feet. The weak don’t recover.”

The Dallas Morning News reports that many of the weakest retailers have built their businesses in malls. Earnings at chains with stores located in U.S. malls fell 29 percent during the first half of the year, according to data compiled by Retail Metrics. Retailers operating stores outside of malls produced earnings that were up three percent.

Retailers issuing second quarter earnings reports support the view that mall-based chains face an uphill climb in times both good and bad. This is true even of chains that have sought to minimize their downside risk by experimenting with new concepts, opened off-price and showroom outlets in non-mall locations and thrown financial and human resources at building revenues through digital channels.

A case in point is Nordstrom. The company reported that net sales for its namesake chain fell 6.5 percent during the second quarter while revenues at its off-price Nordstrom Rack business were down 1.9 percent. Nordstrom, which used cost cuts and inventory reductions to post better than expected earnings for the quarter, did see its digital sales improve four percent year-over-year. Digital revenues now account for 30 percent of its total business.  

“It’s an enigma why their business isn’t better,” Chuck Grom, a senior analyst with Gordon Haskett Research Advisors, told The Wall Street Journal prior to Nordstrom’s earnings announcement. “They have one of the best websites. They don’t have too many stores.”

Other mall-based retailers such as J.C. Penney are in more precarious positions. The chain, which is seeking to rebuild its debt-laden business under current CEO Jill Soltau, reported a six percent decline in same-store sales during the second quarter (excluding discontinued appliance and furniture product categories). 

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How does the current health of retail in the U.S. compare to where the industry was before the start of the Great Recession? Do you think the fallout from the next recession to hit the U.S. will be more devastating to retail businesses than those that came before it?

Please practice The RetailWire Golden Rule when submitting your comments.
Braintrust
"A recession will accelerate current trends and those retailers currently posting bad results will see even more attrition."

Neil SaundersManaging Director, GlobalData
Neil Saunders

Neil SaundersManaging Director, GlobalData

Join the Discussion!

9 Comments on "Will the next recession devastate mall-based retailers?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
47 minutes 45 seconds ago

Most retailers are now much leaner than they were going into the last downturn. That’s a good thing, but it means those that are struggling will have very little room to maneuver should another recession strike. Basically, there’s not much fat to cut.

In my view a recession will accelerate current trends and those retailers currently posting bad results will see even more attrition. That’s certainly going to produce more failures. Harsh as it may sound, I am not entirely sure that’s a bad thing. Clearing out the weak so that stronger and newer alternatives have more room to grow is kind of evolutionary.

0
 | 
-1
-     Hide Replies ∧
Joan Treistman
BrainTrust
Joan Treistman
President, The Treistman Group LLC
46 minutes 58 seconds ago

While it’s important to understand the health of retail prior to the past recession, I believe it’s the consumer impact over the “recovery” that sets the stage for a next recession. Consumers learned how to constrict spending and that included going to malls less often as well as cutting back on gas to get there. Online sales have benefited from that learning. Of course, there is more to the success of online but lessons learned in the past recession impacted consumer behavior then and continue to influence shopping today. Anticipation of a new recession will reflect lessons learned and new shopping patterns.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Cathy Hotka
BrainTrust
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
43 minutes 22 seconds ago

The last recession had several lasting impacts, including a turn away from designer labels and toward the treasure hunt. The mall that is closest to my home in Florida is only one third full; it’s easy to imagine that a significant economic downturn could shutter it.

2
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
David Katz
BrainTrust
David Katz
EVP & CMO, Randa Accessories
39 minutes 15 seconds ago

Never waste a good recession. For industry leaders and disrupters, a recession provides an opportunity for growth in market share… for those less fit to survive, recessions are extinction events. The meteor is coming; no one is sure where or when it will hit.

0
 | 
-1
-     Hide Replies ∧
Paula Rosenblum
BrainTrust
Paula Rosenblum
Managing Partner, RSR Research
37 minutes 39 seconds ago

We have had a generational shift in the past decade, and retailers still haven’t quite figured out how to attract these new entrants. We’ve seen the emergence of fast fashion, and now its market saturation. And the recognition of its bad impact on the environment.

I think retail has been healthy but shaky since the recession and between tariffs and other potential recessionary trends, the industry is at serious risk. Not just malls. The whole shebang.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Rich Kizer
BrainTrust
Rich Kizer
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
32 minutes ago

First off: With this recession threat, the current health of many retailers is somewhat shaky. The last recession saw big numbers of strip center stores close primarily due to traffic and sales, against rental rates. Now when all that open space became available, many strip centers, in the recovery, dropped or offered hybrid leases: a base plus percentage lease, allowing a new crop of retailers (who took advantage of those leases) to enter into those spaces, thus elevating occupancy for the landlords. IF, and I hope not, another recession should be on the horizon, I think the opportunity of these basically under-capitalized retailers will go, and blank spaces will once again occur. In malls, it’s primarily a different story. Large companies with stores will have a much more impatient view of performance of stores. I think malls will counter with percentage rents for the short term in trying to hold tenant count. I hope this doesn’t come to pass! Just my thoughts.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Bob Phibbs
BrainTrust
Bob Phibbs
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
26 minutes 45 seconds ago

It is not an enigma that luxury brands like Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus are not growing. Luxury brands alone don’t make you successful – conversions make you successful.

Until and unless Nordstrom and the others pay attention to how many sales they could make but didn’t, they’ll be stuck in adding ancillary events and services to mask the fact they can’t sell what they stock. That takes training. That takes people. That takes work.

1
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Ryan Mathews
BrainTrust
Ryan Mathews
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
26 minutes 5 seconds ago
This is asking for a conclusion based on a false equivalency, since there were other factors at work. While the numbers vary (wildly) depending on who is counting what, based on a blended average e-commerce took roughly 5.1 percent of total retail sales in 2007, the year the Great Recession began, and last year captured somewhere in the neighborhood of roughly 14 percent of all retail sales. Again, individual reporting may differ but, directionally, the results all agree in terms of the general sales trajectory. So did the Recession boost e-commerce sales at the expense of physical retailers? Would the sales loss have occurred anyway? Or would e-commerce grown even faster in a healthy economy, taking more and more share away from traditional retailers? The answer, of course, is we will never now what might of happened, just what did. Even among physical retailers, the market has significantly changed. The list of brick and mortar retailers that have closed, gone bankrupt, been acquired, and/or closed significant numbers of stores between 2007 – 2019 is far,… Read more »
0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
Shep Hyken
BrainTrust
Shep Hyken
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
2 minutes 28 seconds ago

Retail overall is good today. Any loss in confidence and the impact of a recession will impact sales. It always does. But consider this… Noah didn’t build the Ark after it rained. We know a recession is looming ahead. We also know that digital/online sales are playing a factor in traditional brick-and-mortar and mall sales (and traffic). It’s time to plan, and if done well, will help minimize economic impact. It will be there, but it will be the retailers that can adjust that will survive.

0
 | 
0
-     Hide Replies ∧
wpDiscuz
Braintrust
"A recession will accelerate current trends and those retailers currently posting bad results will see even more attrition."

Neil SaundersManaging Director, GlobalData
Neil Saunders

Neil SaundersManaging Director, GlobalData

Take Our Instant Poll

How does the current health of retail in the U.S. compare to where the industry was before the start of the Great Recession?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Resources

More

 