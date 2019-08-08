Will the next big thing since Starbucks be run by robots?
Travelers and workers at San Francisco International Airport have a new place to get coffee. Don’t expect any pleasant smiles from the staff, however, as the newest coffee stop is run completely by robotics.
Briggo Coffee’s robotic Coffee Haus lets consumers place orders using its mobile app or touchscreens at the stand (located at Terminal 3, Gate 72 at SFIA). Customers can place custom orders for cappuccinos, lattes and several gourmet coffee and tea drinks. The system can make up to 100 drinks per hour using custom whole bean blends along with fresh dairy and gourmet syrups.
The system keeps drinks ordered remotely in a locked area until the customer arrives for pickup. Coffee Haus sends a text message to the person ordering so they can unlock their drink upon arrival. With its new spot in San Francisco, Briggo now has its 40-square-foot robotic kiosks in nine locations. Each one, which can operate 24/7, can generate over $12,000 in dollar sales per square foot, according to its maker.
Briggo has teamed up with Lyft in San Francisco to promote its newest Coffee Haus. People who purchase a drink from the new location are eligible for a 15 percent discount on their next ride to or from the airport.
Briggo is not alone in trying to put robotics to work in the coffee category. The technology blog Nanalyze has reported that at least half a dozen startups from Australia, Japan, Russia and the U.S. are experimenting with their own takes on robotic baristas.
The March issue of The Economist highlights Café X, that has three locations in San Francisco that use robotic technology to prepare drinks for customers. Orders, as with Coffee Haus, can be placed via an app or touchscreen. Unlike the Briggo system, however, Café X has human attendants on hand to talk with customers.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see robotics playing a more prominent role in coffee and other foodservice industries in the near future? Are there any uses of robotics, particularly inside foodservice or retail, that you think will have currency on a broad basis going forward?
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
This is absolutely a thing. A related experience with a client showed consumers quite willing to get their favorite drink from a robot barista. The keys to customer satisfaction are consistency and freshness. As long as the system begins with high quality ingredients (and fresh ground beans allows the machines to fit that bill) the consistency and freshness become a given. This is a winner.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
The positives are that it will be consistent service and fast (unless long lines begin forming at the stand). The negatives are that it will be a limited menu that can be served this way and the customer with more time and appetite may want to pick from a wider assortment and sit down at a table. Echoes of the Automat by Horn & Hardart…
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Managing Director, GlobalData
Anything that reduces labor costs will be of interest to retailers and this kind of automation ticks that box. That said, while this will likely work in on-the-go locations where human interaction is probably less important than getting a product quickly and efficiently, I think it will work less well in places where social interaction is valued by customers.
So I can see a blended use of this technology and human staff in traditional coffee shops. Perhaps the machine focuses on making coffee and serving customers at the drive-thru and human staff still greet and take orders within the store. Even so, fewer staff will be needed overall.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Let’s be honest here: this is a bigger, shinier vending machine. It’s cool, it’s convenient and I can’t wait to see how long it takes people to figure out the touch screen. Grabbing food at airport sandwich shops that require customers to order via an iPad is always a waiting nightmare.
Copy in the video says the Briggo machine is “sophisticated & consistent enough to match barista skills.” Well, maybe for its limited menu, but certainly not for the gazillion beverages baristas at Starbucks are asked to create every day. But will it play a role in the food service industry? Absolutely.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
Coffee vending machines have been around for years and most create horrible coffee, but some are actually quite good. Coffee is a perfect opportunity to improve with robotics, especially if they can speed up the process. At airports, the lines for Starbucks locations are typically super long and I often forego my coffee because I don’t want to wait in line.
Robotics have been experimented with in food production as well, but that is more complex. However, robotics will eventually replace humans for any tasks that are repetitive.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
This has legs, especially at airports! The daily Starbucks customer often has a relationship with their local Barista and that has a draw. As anyone who travels knows, the people serving coffee at airports are NOT the draw – they are usually miserable and unfriendly. A self serve robotic kiosk would be a strong draw as long as standards of quality are met.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
At the risk of oversimplifying, how truly different is this from the original coffee vending machine? I think we need to look at all traditional retailing outlets and take advantage of robotics, AI and every other emerging technology available to really innovate. P.S., how long have robots been around? It’s good to see we’re finally getting serious.
Consumer Anthropologist, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
During my morning trips to Starbucks, I watch how many cars block the entry to the store because they are picking up their phone order. Thus people are using machines. To be very clear, it isn’t hard after you type in the same drink with additions everyday. Have you been to the McDonalds kiosk? I’ve watched. Most get so lost that the staff has to make a trip out to help them while other customers at the counter wait. So much for speed of service. The point? Regular usage and repeating ordering, as in ordering the same drink, or a burger with light onions and mustard only, probably is the key to building the robotic barista acceptability.