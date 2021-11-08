Will the latest Amazon and DoorDash delivery moves give each a leg up on rivals?
Amazon.com and DoorDash, in two unrelated moves announced last week, plan to improve on their delivery offers, which will likely put more pressure on their respective rivals as the ongoing last mile competition continues on.
Free delivery and fulfillment speed are critical to Amazon’s pitch for Prime members and now those participating in the retail and tech giant’s annual subscription plan will have expanded access to same-day delivery on up to three million products across dozens of categories if they live in Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Tampa, Charlotte or Houston. These cities are being added to Amazon’s same-day markets — Philadelphia, Phoenix, Orlando and Dallas, all of which began offering the service last year.
Amazon’s same-day offer is free for orders of $35 or more. It also enables Prime members who place orders before midnight to get delivery on applicable items by 8:00 a.m. the next morning. It credits the creation of mini fulfillment centers staffed by locals as the key to the quick turnaround on same-day orders.
The company is also touting the service as better for the environment. Amazon has said that it is able to cut carbon emissions by locating its new fulfillment centers closer to the customers receiving deliveries.
DoorDash announced last week the debut of DoubleDash, a new program through which customers of the online delivery service can place restaurant orders and then have items from other businesses picked up along the way at no additional cost.
Participating partners in the program include 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Wawa, QuickChek and The Ice Cream Shop. Dashmart, DoorDash’s own store offering thousands of convenience and grocery items, is also a source for add-on products. The company also said it is testing a program that offers members special deals when they place orders with more than one restaurant at a time. DoorDash is introducing the service in the U.S. and Canada.
DoubleDash is being promoted by DoorDash as “the next step toward getting everything you want from your neighborhood delivered together in a one-stop shop experience.”
- Faster Same-Day Delivery marks milestone by adding six new cities – Amazon.com
- Introducing DoubleDash, a new way to shop multiple stores in one order – DoorDash
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see demand for home deliveries picking up during the fall and winter months? What will the latest delivery program updates mean for Amazon, DoorDash and their rivals?
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
During the worst times of COVID-19, many consumers turned to delivery services and now appreciate the convenience. The last mile of delivery is the most costly and competitive from a delivery time perspective. The companies that continue to raise the bar on delivery times and value added services, like Amazon and DoorDash, will definitely have an advantage over the competition.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
One would think that during the winter months, for sure, demand for home delivery would go up in those regions of the country in which ice and snow are a factor. These new programs by Amazon and DoorDash throw down the gauntlet for their competition to pick up and accept the challenge.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
Demand for home deliveries and for same-day delivery will pick up as we face new COVID-19 surges, cold weather, and set our expectations to speedier delivery options. If Amazon is going to once again set the bar here, though, they better be prepared to accommodate the demand. Relying on local warehouses means they’ll have to ensure they have the local staff in place to support this.
DoorDash’s approach is clever in that it simulates the in-person, convenient experience of hopping from store to store. This is a smart solution for getting digital to feel as efficient and convenient as in-person does still for so many shoppers’ preferences.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
I see demand substantially increasing this fall and winter as COVID-19 or fear of COVID-19 continues. It just hastens the move to online shopping for basics. The technology battle is heating up with robotic pick, pack and ship or pick-up with rivals to Amazon and DoorDash gaining ground. Amazon is crediting its mini fulfillment centers with enabling the faster delivery times, and that’s essentially without the robotics of true MFCs. I still believe in the store as a stage, so for non-basic items there will be in-store growth.
DoorDash is smart to add services with additional non-restaurant pick-ups, but that will be a logistics challenge trying to deliver hot food with extra hops along the route.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
Wow – well there is definitely a war on there. With massive recent investments other delivery players are not retreating and are entering the fray: Getir, Jokr, and GoPuff are looking for dominance. Capitalizing on dark spaces to then accommodate micro-fulfillment center is at the heart of this surge. What flummoxes me is where the marketing should lie: should it be promoted only by the retailer? Are the delivery companies — even DoorDash — responsible to market the service?
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
On Monday of this week we read that all online companies and retailers in general were struggling to find warehouse operatives, store staff and drivers. Now Amazon and DoorDash create an even more onerous delivery promise to their customers. At what point will the marketing team listen to the pressure the operators are under and come up with other ideas instead of the lazy and easy picking option of ever faster delivery?