Will Target and Walmart top 2020’s record results in 2021?
Strong, better than expected first quarter sales and earnings results for Target and Walmart may be further proof that, for most every rule (or widely held belief), there are exceptions.
Target posted a 22.9 percent jump in same-store sales on top of 10.8 percent growth last year as both its physical and digital revenue generators climbed higher. Physical store locations recorded an 18 percent gain on top of just under one percent growth in 2020. The chain’s same-day services (Order Pickup, Drive Up and Shipt same-day delivery) rocketed up more than 90 percent, with Target’s curbside offering growing 123 percent. More than 95 percent of the retailer’s digital sales were fulfilled by its stores.
Walmart’s comps for its U.S. stores were up six percent on top of record results last year, with its e-commerce sales up 37 percent, more than double what the retailer was generating just two years ago.
Both Target and Walmart raised their financial guidance for 2021 based on the strength of their first quarters but also based on the belief that they are well positioned to meet the needs of American consumers at a time when shopping behaviors have changed and the economy appears set for its strongest performance in perhaps decades.
Conventional wisdom maintains that retailers that posted record results in 2020 as a result of being labeled “essential” during the novel coronavirus pandemic will likely take a step back in 2021. This thinking is based on a number of factors, starting with last year’s hard to replicate astronomical gains.
It is also based on the assumption of a return to normalcy with consumer demand and product supplies being aligned, thereby avoiding 2020’s turbulence. It is further expected that we will see a shift in spending, as dollars previously spent for groceries at home, for example, go to restaurants.
As 2021 moves closer to the half year mark, retailers have benefited from the money Americans received from President Biden’s $1.9 trillion CARES Act. Mass COVID-19 vaccinations have also given millions of consumers a further boost of confidence as they return to normal activities without mask requirements.
- Target Corporation Reports First Quarter Earnings – Target Corporation
- Walmart Releases Q1 FY22 Earnings – Walmart
- Target (TGT) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool
- Walmart (WMT) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your current assessment of what the 2021 retailing year will look like? Where do you see the greatest opportunities for Target and Walmart to further improve their sales, profit and market share numbers?
3 Comments on "Will Target and Walmart top 2020’s record results in 2021?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
All of the first quarter retail results are inflated by the stimulus payments which were a huge shot in the arm for the consumer economy. Unless there are more payments made across the remainder of this year, I expect the heady growth will moderate. However this will remain a good year for retail – there will be growth and gains at major retailers are feasible.
With regard to Target, I expect growth will come down a bit but it should continue to do well. Its success isn’t just a function of the pandemic or people having more cash, it’s down to all the great things Target has done to make itself a compelling retail destination. Walmart can make gains, but I think they will be shallower: it is more reliant on grocery where growth will be tougher and its proportion, while reasonable and improving, is nowhere near as good as Target’s.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
The pandemic was a boon for Target and Walmart as consumers flocked to these and other discount department stores that remained open when other “non-essential” specialty retail stores were closed. Many consumers appreciated the convenience of a one-stop shop for most of their needs and some customers that weren’t loyal to Target and Walmart became more loyal. It will be tough to beat the 2020 sales results in 2021, but they have definitely expanded their customer bases.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
The momentum that both Walmart and Target carry into 2021 is pretty extraordinary. There is no doubt that their designation as essential retailers gave them a significant tailwind. Given that momentum and all the stimulus money that was injected into the economy, I think the real question is about 2022, not 2021. Some kind of “new normal” will be emerging by then and the competitive market will be working over time to recapture market share lost to Walmart and Target.