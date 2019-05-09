Source: vitaminshoppe.com/onlyme

The Vitamin Shoppe, a 750-store chain operating stores under its namesake and Super Supplements banner, announced it is moving into the crowded supplement subscription market with the launch of Only Me, a program that delivers an individually tailored mix of vitamins and supplements to members on a monthly basis.

Like other programs in the same space, including Care/of, Persona, Ritual and Rootine, Only Me asks members to fill out a questionnaire about their health concerns and goals in order to create a supplement program to address their needs. Each plan takes into account a wide variety of care areas, including age, brain, digestion, energy, gender, immunity, mood and sleep.

“We understand that wellness is not one-size-fits-all and that our customers are looking for custom solutions to meet their own unique health and wellness goals,” said Sharon Leite, Vitamin Shoppe’s CEO, in a statement.

Each Only Me pack is tailored from a portfolio of 37 own-brand supplements formulated by The Vitamin Shoppe. Subscription rates for the Only Me service begin at $20 per month, with plans going higher based on individual needs. The chain also offers pre-packaged daily Quick Packs that customers can purchase to address specific needs, such as prenatal health and sleep.

Vitamin Shoppe’s program also provides ongoing support to Only Me members via one-on-one coaching with the chain’s certified nutritionists, either in-store or via live video chat or phone. The in-store component is one option that Vitamin Shoppe’s consumer-direct competition doesn’t offer.

“We want our customers to feel supported on every step of their health and wellness journey,” said Ms. Leite.

Vitamin Shoppe reported a 7.2 percent decline in same-store sales during the second quarter. The chain showed an operating loss of $3.7 million for the quarter compared to a profit of $5.2 million during the same period in 2018.

The company also announced last month that it had reached an agreement to be acquired by Liberty Tax, to be renamed the Franchise Group, which also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a 293-store chain of rent-to-own products.