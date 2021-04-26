Will stock ownership work as a loyalty program perk?
The North Face, online retailer Kogan and meal kit provider Marley Spoon are among the many brands that recently began rewarding customers for their purchases with fractional shares of their stock.
The stock rewards program is made possible through a partnership with fintech start-up Upstreet.
Consumers sign up to the Upstreet app, link their bank account and start shopping for their favorite brands. Upstreet tracks and rewards purchases with fractions of shares in those companies. The payouts typically range from 0.75 percent to three percent of their order’s value in fractional shares, depending on whether they are new or existing customers.
For non-publicly listed companies, members earn shares in an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF), which is a basket of stocks exposed to a specific theme.
One goal of the Upstreet plan is to get people more comfortable with investing in equity markets. Founder and CEO Chris Eckelmann also believes stock ownership drives loyalty better than typical cash back programs.
He told BrewNews the idea came to him after seeing diminishing returns on frequent flyer miles. “Cash back doesn’t really drive loyalty we believe — you might go there because you get cash back, but you will go to a competitor if they offer more,” Mr. Eckelmann said.
Upstreet’s traction was helped by the success in the U.S. of Bumped, a stock rewards app that raised $10.4 million in a funding round last November.
An independent study from The Columbia School of Business, published in February, looked at Bumped’s two-year pilot with a number of retailers and restaurants, including Target, McDonald’s, Kroger, Lowe’s and Costco. The study found weekly spending at the selected brands jumped 40 percent once customers were rewarded in fractional shares of stock as part of a stock rewards program. Such schemes were also found to increase visits at those brands and decrease visits at competitors.
Michaela Pagel, a Columbia professor, said in a statement, “People buy brands they care about and we find that there’s a direct link between spending and stock holdings.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you see as the benefits and challenges of loyalty programs that link purchases to fractional stock ownership? Do you see this type of loyalty program offering taking off in the U.S.?
15 Comments on "Will stock ownership work as a loyalty program perk?"
Principal, Retail Technology Group
To the extent that companies are willing to meet the increased loyalty sign-ups and the consequent issuance of equity stock, this is an effective tool to retain customers and increase the size and breadth of the market basket. Once a consumer understands that increased sales and profit will correspondingly increase the value of his/her stock, the consumer will be much more likely to support his/her own cause by buying more from retailers that have similar programs.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Was this concept tested in both up and down markets? Miles and points may be boring by now, but I’m not aware of a program where the value fluctuates based on external market forces. This fractional ownership idea is easy to love in an up market. Let’s see how it weathers some uncomfortable market fluctuations.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Good novelty and conversation starter. But I don’t think it will have a meaningful impact on consumer behavior after signup – which is what really matters in a loyalty program.
People buy products they love and like to consume. Keeping things in perspective, a 2 percent cashback equivalent will get about 0.1 share of Amazon for an entire year of spend of $15,000.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Excellent perspective.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I find this intriguing. Travelzoo did this about 20 years ago and I was attracted to make my travel plans with them. In the end, I made quite a bit of money.
For the most part, I like loyalty programs that are easy to understand and from which people can receive rewards without thinking about it. I rarely make a purchase based on a loyalty program (airlines are the exception as I am aware of the perks).
Unlike the companies mentioned, I was traveling all the time and could just as well make my reservations through Travelzoo rather than another site. The problem I see here is unless there is a way to get a constant accumulation of a given company’s stock, fractional shares don’t mean much.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
What a brilliant idea. Loyalty programs always struggle with perceived value and this program speaks directly to the issue. Consumers frequent brands because they like them in most cases and to offer them shares in a brand to which they already have loyalty is a double incentive to shop. Offering points that may or may not be redeemed or discounts that are a one-time thing create a loyalty that may be fleeting but stock, even if fractional, is ownership and ownership is loyalty.
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
This is a cool and smart concept. Loyalty is ripe for innovation. The benefits are giving people with connection to a brand a unique way to own it. It can help get over the hurdle for those intimidated with investing or not thinking they have enough money to invest.
Consumers will be happy as long as their money is appreciating — even though the amounts will be so small, a chart going up is always going to make people happy. The interface and tracking have to be SUPER simple and clear, consumers aren’t very financially literate so anything even a tad bit complex will be an impediment.
As for this type of program “taking off,” I think it makes sense for certain brands where there is some connection. If it ends up being oversaturated, it could become less meaningful. All in all, good potential to get some traction.
AVP, Capgemini, Consumer Products, Retail & Distribution
If employees can be incentivized to stay longer with a company and work towards their financial goals, so can the customers. I think this is a great experiment to see how ownership influences repeat purchases and customer advocacy.
Senior Retail Writer
Fractional stock ownership is a creative approach to building brand loyalty and getting customers invested (literally) in the success of the business. For the right brands, this approach could really resonate with customers. However it’s hard to compete against straightforward cash-back rewards. I don’t think this type of loyalty program would be as popular as cash-back rewards, but for the right retailer it could help create a small group of brand loyalists.
Managing Director, GlobalData
It’s an interesting concept and I’m sure it will have some takers. However it seems a little involved, with participants having to sign up for an app, then linking bank account information, and then essentially track stocks to understand the value. Getting cash to spend via Target Circle or a dividend from REI based on the amount spent in the prior year are much simpler and more tangible loyalty rewards!
It’s a very interesting model and it would be all the more so if we knew what the sample size was from Columbia. Other than anticipated customer resistance to linking their bank account information (have there been studies on that?), there would seem to be little downside. That said, brand performance and execution will, I suspect, always be the reason customers stay loyal or shop elsewhere, and disappointing customers on that end likely won’t be saved by ownership of fractions of a stock.
Founder, The Adelman Group
The majority of consumers and the general population don’t understand the stock market. I don’t believe forcing them to take a very small bit of a stock or an ETF as a reward will work long term. If I am a fan of a brand I will keep buying at their stores especially if I am rewarded with a special VIP sale event, loyalty cash or earned points.
I feel that for those who are “truly educated investors,” this may seem like a way for large companies to increase their stock value through their most loyal customers. Today it’s all about trust and transparency; perhaps consumers should have a choice rather than an extremely small piece of pie that might be worthless years down the road.
SVP Strategy & Insights, Harbor
This is a fun concept that should certainly lift engagement, but I’d be interested in learning the age range of the engagement lift cited in this article. I suspect it’s Millennials — who are the primary buyer of NFTs today, and users of the Robinhood app. So using stock as a loyalty strategy will be highly specific to the brand/retailer and the type of customer they seek to attract.
Chief Operating Officer, Antuit.ai
That’s a very novel concept and combines loyalty with fractional ownership. The single largest challenge for any brand is the customer churn and astronomical cost of acquisition for new customers. This unlocks the loyalty in a very different way to engage the customer as a shareholder and an advocate. It will create a positive cycle with well performing brands whose stock shows appreciation and value, but not for others that are inherently struggling to keep the stock prices attractive.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Fintech has been a hotbed of innovation. Applying this creativity to retail loyalty programs can only improve their standings with customers with reinforcing mechanisms. For retailers, the significant risk is intrinsic to the company’s financial performance in its future share price and the overall market direction. In a bear market, stock ownership can be less attractive despite the potential to accumulate (fractional) shares at lower prices.