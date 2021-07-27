Will ‘sound commerce’ make some noise?
Magazine Luiza, one of Brazil’s largest retailers, known locally as Magalu, has launched Decifrei, an e-commerce tool enabling shoppers to purchase instruments they hear in songs.
Described by Fast Company as “sound commerce” and translating to “Shoppin’ Inside Songs,” Decifrei represents a partnership with Deezer, a streaming platform similar to Spotify, and Ogilvy.
Consumers download the Deezer app, head to the Decifrei page and pick a song. As the song plays, instruments from guitars to microphones and amplifiers used or are similar to those used in the song appear on the screen and can be purchased directly from Magalu.
Ogilvy created the animated video amping up the experience.
The campaign is designed to highlight the musical instruments available on Magalu’s online site. Magalu’s over 1,300 stores focus primarily on home appliances and consumer electronics, and a much broader selection is available online.
“The impact and success of ‘Shoppin’ Inside Songs’ has far outstripped our expectations,” Magalu CEO Frederico Trajano, told Worth. “Not only did it drive unprecedented levels of traffic and sales through our musical instrument vertical, but it really reset consumer perceptions about Magalu’s product mix in our online marketplace — that was the overarching goal.”
Speaking to Adweek, Daniel Schiavon, Ogilvy Brazil’s executive creative director, said a goal was to think of fresh ways to help customers “relax and learn” during the discovery phase.
“The customers are not passive, they are not just [sitting] in front of the TV waiting for the commercials,” he said. “They are even more empowered with their smartphones. They can change the subject very fast, skip non-interesting content or simply block the ads. We, creatives, need to find new ways to make brands closer.”
The Worth article linked the technology to predictions heard in the early days of home shopping that consumers would be able to watch TV shows and purchase the clothing worn by the stars.
Mr. Trajano told Worth, “Some industry analysts believe that, by launching ‘Shoppin’ Inside Songs,’ we may have augured in a new way of thinking about e-commerce, and that’s just icing on the cake, as they say.”
- Brazil’s Answer to Amazon Develops a Mobile Feature to Shop Inside Songs – Adweek
- Magazine Luiza and Deezer launch “Decifrei” for musical instruments’ sale – Labs News
- Magalu e Deezer usam data intelligence para sound commerce – Fast Company
- Rock ‘N’ Roll Meets E-Commerce: How A Retail Giant Created A New Way To Shop Via Streaming Music – Worth
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of Decifrei and the potential for linking purchases within songs? Does Decifrei point to a bigger opportunity to align e-commerce to media?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "Will ‘sound commerce’ make some noise?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is very interesting, not least because it represents another example of how media and commerce are becoming more blended. Commercializing the things we see, hear and experience is going to become much more significant — although it needs to be user initiated as no one wants to be bombarded with constant notifications and buying suggestions. For this particular application, I suspect the market is niche as it will likely be restricted to those who are musical and are in the market for instruments. That is far from being a large segment of the shopper population, but for the site doing the selling it will inevitably drive more traffic and help generate sales.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Love the innovation. It is a dream come true for instrument lovers and I can see the stores selling instruments adopting it big time, as the technology matures.
It is a category specific innovation, similar to shopping ingredients on a recipe or shopping clothes on a look. This is more complex than those and could spur similar thinking on other categories.
Co-Founder & CEO, TakuLabs Ltd.
Sound commerce only makes sense in certain categories but there is generally a lot of promise with feed-based e-commerce. To me, sound commerce is simply a more immersive version of social commerce and what we used to call product placement!
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
As we unhook retail from the singular physical channel, a whole world of shopping channels have opened up. I can see a future where song writers are hired to integrate products into songs for product placement. Movies and gaming have been doing this for years with great success. We’re heading towards a time when environmental triggers, such as a song on the elevator or a video screen you’re walking past, integrate automatically with whatever activity you’re engaged with on your mobile device — so seamlessly personalized that you aren’t even aware of the influence your listening choices played in that personalization.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Another creative example of the power of product placement. Outside of YouTube and live events like sports, commercials are dying. We have to flip the advertising model: marketers must create compelling content that people want to consume that also by the way, promotes product.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Interesting concept. For the micro-niche market that is interested in musical instruments, I think this will be very effective. It’s not exactly new though. Am thinking about how many Fender Telecasters and off brand knock offs were sold when I was young because that natural finish Tele that Bruce Springsteen played had a twang that we just couldn’t get anywhere else?
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
This is a novel approach for an extremely niche market. The carry-over effects to other applications will be interesting as the tech gets better and new ideas are born.
Retail Industry Lead, CI&T
Very creative way to simulate trial of a product without being in a physical store. Shoppers being able to actually hear the instruments in action demonstrates a new avenue of try before you buy in the virtual world. I’d encourage retailers in other categories to think outside the box to find ways to simulate trial virtually like this.
Owner/Founder, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
I LOVE this. This checks all the boxes for retail today. For example: a) going to where the customer is; b) instant gratification; c) use of video/audio for commerce. Also, this takes something thought to be primarily an in-person selling experience (to hear the instrument) and made it digital. Great!