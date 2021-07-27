Source: Decifrei promotional video - Ogilvy Brazil

Magazine Luiza, one of Brazil’s largest retailers, known locally as Magalu, has launched Decifrei, an e-commerce tool enabling shoppers to purchase instruments they hear in songs.

Described by Fast Company as “sound commerce” and translating to “Shoppin’ Inside Songs,” Decifrei represents a partnership with Deezer, a streaming platform similar to Spotify, and Ogilvy.

Consumers download the Deezer app, head to the Decifrei page and pick a song. As the song plays, instruments from guitars to microphones and amplifiers used or are similar to those used in the song appear on the screen and can be purchased directly from Magalu.

Ogilvy created the animated video amping up the experience.

The campaign is designed to highlight the musical instruments available on Magalu’s online site. Magalu’s over 1,300 stores focus primarily on home appliances and consumer electronics, and a much broader selection is available online.

“The impact and success of ‘Shoppin’ Inside Songs’ has far outstripped our expectations,” Magalu CEO Frederico Trajano, told Worth. “Not only did it drive unprecedented levels of traffic and sales through our musical instrument vertical, but it really reset consumer perceptions about Magalu’s product mix in our online marketplace — that was the overarching goal.”

Speaking to Adweek, Daniel Schiavon, Ogilvy Brazil’s executive creative director, said a goal was to think of fresh ways to help customers “relax and learn” during the discovery phase.

“The customers are not passive, they are not just [sitting] in front of the TV waiting for the commercials,” he said. “They are even more empowered with their smartphones. They can change the subject very fast, skip non-interesting content or simply block the ads. We, creatives, need to find new ways to make brands closer.”

The Worth article linked the technology to predictions heard in the early days of home shopping that consumers would be able to watch TV shows and purchase the clothing worn by the stars.

Mr. Trajano told Worth, “Some industry analysts believe that, by launching ‘Shoppin’ Inside Songs,’ we may have augured in a new way of thinking about e-commerce, and that’s just icing on the cake, as they say.”