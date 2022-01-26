Will social shopping even the e-commerce playing field?
A new study predicts social commerce growth will spike in the years ahead and represent a “democratizing force,” opening up opportunities online for individuals and small businesses.
“Any brand, large or small, can sell via social commerce, and any individual can now become or create a ‘brand’ of their own and reach a market directly,” said Accenture in the study “This has hugely positive implications for small businesses and entrepreneurs as they are able to reach potentially massive markets that were simply not available to them before.”
Social commerce, according to Accenture, engages in three principal ways, via brands, influencers or individuals themselves:
- Content-driven: Via shoppable posts and in-app stores on Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and other platforms, unique content created by brands, influencers or individuals drives “authentic discovery, engagement and action.”
- Experience-driven: These channels enable shopping within an overall experience, most commonly livestreaming, but could also include AR/VR experiences or gaming.
- Network-driven: People are harnessing their existing social networks to buy and/or sell. That could involve community buying to procure bulk discounts — a model used by Pinduoduo, a mobile-only marketplace that connects millions of agricultural producers with consumers across China. Or individuals using their social influence and network to drive sales and earn commissions.
Smaller sellers are also attractive to social commerce buyers. Among social buyers surveyed, 59 percent are more likely to support small and medium-sized businesses through social commerce than when shopping through ecommerce websites.
“The math is changing dramatically,” Accenture wrote. “Rather than a handful of big retailers and brands selling to mass markets of millions, we’re now seeing millions of individuals and smaller businesses selling to one another within a vast social commerce ecosystem.”
Oliver Wright, global Consumer Goods and Services lead at Accenture, said in a statement, “Social commerce is a levelling force that is driven by the creativity, ingenuity and power of people. It empowers smaller brands and individuals and makes big brands reevaluate their relevance for a marketplace of millions of individuals.”
- Shopping on Social Media Platforms Expected to Reach $1.2 Trillion Globally by 2025, New Accenture Study Finds – Accenture
- Why the future of shopping is set for a social revolution – Accenture
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see social commerce significantly empowering small businesses and individuals to sell online? What advantages, if any, might smaller creators, resellers and brands have in engaging directly with consumers through social platforms?
Join the Discussion!
4 Comments on "Will social shopping even the e-commerce playing field?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
This is the new “shop local” presentation, and opens the door to greater creativity and innovation. Relevance is king in the social media world and local is about as relevant as it gets. It’s a game-changer for retail.
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
I could not agree more that livestreaming and social commerce will be a significant trend throughout 2022. Retail store associates are truly brand ambassadors, and as the representatives of the brands they serve, who better to lead the livestreaming content creation? Especially as the workforce will be dominated by both the Millennials and Gen Z segments, where social media content is so intuitive and second nature to them.
Larger retailers such as The Home Depot and Walmart have already experimented with livestreaming and selling via social channels. Eventually, mid-sized and indie retailers will be joining this movement. The key to livestreaming success as a viable selling strategy is incentivizing the store associates with defined career paths, clearly outlined job descriptions, appropriate compensation plans, and other benefits befitting a brand ambassador.
Director, Main Street Markets
This is the newest retail pillar in shopping. I expect it to continue to grow as more retailers discover the chance to reach more consumers to tell them about the products they sell.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
I have long been fascinated by the Pinduoduo market in China, and believe that I the social commerce model that has the greatest long-term potential to scale. Content-driven social commerce, while extremely lucrative for the likes of Charlie D’Amelio, who leverages her 130 million TikTok followers to earn over $17M USD a year, will still be limited by an individual (or a company’s) ability to wield influence and gain followers. Network-driven commerce like Pinduoduo matches products to consumers and delivers a much stronger two-way value proposition.