Will six fewer holiday shopping days matter to retail performance?
The holiday selling season is six days shorter and will include one less weekend this year. With only 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, compared to 32 days in 2018, some retailers are making adjustments.
Target, for one, expects to spend $50 million more on payroll during the fourth quarter compared to a year ago because it expects less of a lull that typically occurs between the rushes of Black Friday weekend and the final weekend before Christmas. The retailer will have double the number of employees on hand to fulfill online orders in Target’s stores and will provide more help for peak weekend hours.
“I think we’re going to see a very consistent rhythm and drumbeat in December,” said Brian Cornell, Target’s CEO, said at a media event last Wednesday in Manhattan.
Walmart’s primary response to the shortened holiday season is rolling out its Early Deals Drop promotion on Walmart.com on Oct 25 — “earlier than ever.” Both Walmart and Target are also emphasizing their ease of shopping, including numerous omnichannel options.
RetailMeNot’s Holiday Insights Hub 2019 report found 54 percent of retailers planned to offer deeper discounts than they usually do due to the shortened holiday time frame, 54 percent would begin running deals earlier this year and 44 percent planned to call out the shortened time frame in advertising to shoppers.
Among consumers surveyed, 14 percent say they are stressed about completing shopping on time due to the shortened time frame, 28 percent will make their first holiday purchase sooner and 34 percent will start deal-seeking earlier in the season. Only one in three Americans in RetailMeNot’s July survey, however, were currently aware of the shortened selling season.
With promotions arriving earlier and earlier, some believe the traditional holiday selling period is significantly less relevant.
Speaking to Bloomberg, Craig Johnson, president of Customer Growth Partners, believes some retailers are using the compressed holiday selling period “as an excuse” and said the holiday shopping season statistically is November and December. He said, “The internet and 24/7 shopping has made those old formulas obsolete.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What sort of adjustments (if any) should retailers make this year for the shorter traditional holiday season? Do you largely agree that earlier promotions and online selling nullify the impact of the six fewer days?
7 Comments on "Will six fewer holiday shopping days matter to retail performance?"
President, Spieckerman Retail
I expect click and collect to become more important, especially after Thanksgiving, when shoppers start counting the days. If retailers reinforce this sense of urgency, customers should snap to attention. The shorter selling season could be positive overall with no need for overt compensation beyond promotional time shifts. Retailers will need to plant a sense of urgency early-on then reinforce it after Thanksgiving, when the rubber meets the road. Overall, retailers may benefit from this more consolidated time frame. It will allow them to get a clearer read on demand, earlier, if they play it right. Either way, this holiday season will serve as a great learning opportunity.
Managing Director, GlobalData
The shorter selling season might be unhelpful for some discretionary categories where impulse buying is prevalent. However, overall I don’t see it as having an enormous impact on total spend: people will still buy gifts, food and other things for the various occasions; and the amount they spend will be largely governed by their confidence, finances and the quality of the offer in stores and online.
Loyalty Strategist, Maritz Motivation
2013 was the last year Thanksgiving fell on the 28th, and it fell on the 27th in 2014. While how consumers buy certainly has shifted significantly in the past five or six years, retailers should be able to draw insights on what to expect from the past. I agree with Carol and Target that BOPIS is going to be a major factor for consumers purchasing in December.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Consumers always rise to the challenge. I think it makes it easier for employees to stay motivated especially the week after Thanksgiving when traffic typically gets soft.
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
What shorter selling season? Didn’t you know – holiday shopping starts with Singles Day (11/11) which also happens to be Veterans Day in the U.S. No matter when Thanksgiving falls, there will always be 44 days between 11/11 and 12/25. Retailers who do not plan to that cadence risk leaving value on the table every year.
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
The impact of six fewer shopping days will be difficult to notice, but it will increase the average store traffic a little across the holiday shopping days. The impact of fewer days is minimized by the trend in retailers starting the holiday deals earlier every year and the increase in e-commerce. The only adjustment that retailers may consider is adding more in-store staff to better service slightly increased store traffic.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Everyone knows when Christmas is, and there are millions of couch shoppers who’ve been selecting items to put on their wish lists for weeks now. I’ll suggest that Mr. Cornell’s plans for seasonal help are based on best practices, not on a compressed timetable.