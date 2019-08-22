Source: 7-Eleven/Apple App Store

7-Eleven knows that its customers in New York City are on the go, and the chain is looking to speed them on their way with the introduction of mobile checkouts at its stores in Manhattan.

“Our customers use their smartphone for all kinds of activities that save them precious time,” said Gurmeet Singh, EVP, chief digital, information and marketing officer at 7-Eleven. “Now with the Mobile Checkout feature, customers can control their entire 7-Eleven shopping experience. Not only that, but customers can earn and redeem points on a variety of products when using Mobile Checkout.”

7-Eleven claims to be the first convenience store chain to have developed proprietary technology to enable mobile checkout in its stores. Android and iOS device users can use the tech to check out with most items sold in stores that have a barcode. A few categories of products, including alcohol, tobacco and lottery tickets, still require a cashier. Customers can complete mobile transactions using credit and debit cards, with Apple Pay and Google Pay also accepted.

The chain first began testing its mobile checkout tech with employees at its Store Support Center before rolling it out to stores in Dallas last year. The move to bring mobile checkout to stores in Manhattan is part of a broader rollout planned by the chain.

Customers can get mobile checkout by updating the 7-Eleven mobile app. When they visit a 7-Eleven store, they simply open the app and scan items into their basket (discounts are automatically applied). They then pay for their items and use the QR code that pops up to confirm their purchase at stations in the store. Cashiers know a purchase has been confirmed by a tone emitted from the confirmation station.

“Mobile Checkout is just one more way we can make someone’s day a little easier and give 7-Eleven customers a convenient checkout alternative to waiting in line during a store’s busiest times of day,” said Mr. Singh.