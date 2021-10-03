Photo: The W Nail Bar

Hy-Vee has announced a partnership with The W Nail Bar to open several nail salons in select stores by the end of 2021.

The salons will offer a variety of services, including manicures, pedicures, nail art, waxing and tinting. Manicures are available starting at $35; pedicures start at $55. Monthly memberships are also available.

Enhanced sanitation protocols as well as contactless payment, Plexiglas barriers and capacity limitations will be in place in light of COVID-19.

“Through our partnership with The W Nail Bar, we are revolutionizing the way customers shop in our stores by bringing engaging, experiential and convenient services to our customers,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “We are proud to launch this partnership with a company that shares many of the same goals that we do at Hy-Vee, including innovative offerings and exceptional customer service.”

Hy-Vee has partnered with others to add a number of non-grocery shopping experiences and products to its stores. This includes an agreement with Canada’s Loblaw chain to open Joe Fresh fashion shops in some stores and another with the bath and beauty brand, Basin, to open Basin and Beauty in-store shops.

Under another recent partnership, Hy-Vee has opened a few Orangetheory fitness boutiques adjacent to its smaller Hy-Vee HealthMarket locations. Hy-Vee dietitians offer dietetic services, provide samples of nutritional products and lead store tours with Orangetheory members.

Last April, Hy-Vee announced plans to open more than 120 DSW in-store shops selling footwear inside its stores. DSW has a similar partnership with W Nail Bar that it says has led to repeat visits. Hy-Vee has also converted its Market Grille restaurants to the Wahlburgers fast-food chain under a licensed agreement.

The W Nail Bar was founded by two sisters from Ohio who worked in their family’s grocery store before combining forces in 2015 to open their first salon. Said co-founder, Lauren Hunter, “We are excited to collaborate with Hy-Vee to bring our own twist to the grocery space.”